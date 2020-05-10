UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Fight Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The UFC will return to business with UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje on May 9, 2020 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, live streamed on ESPN + PPV.

The main event was originally supposed to be undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his title against Tony Ferguson but due to the travel restriction during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khabib was told to stay in Russia, so Justin Gaethje filled in as the replacement.

Ferguson believes he is the rightful champion in the division and tonight he will again fight for the interim title. He will take on one of the most aggressive pressure fighters in the sport, the iron willed Justin Gaethje who is known to trade blows with no fear.

The co-main event has the cringeworthy double champion and US Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo taking on the former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo is one of the few double champions in the history of the UFC. He won the 125 pound flyweight title against long reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and then defeated Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135 pound bantamweight title.

Cruz has been riddled with injuries but feels very capable of performing against Cejudo and wants to show the world he still has it and isn’t done yet. If Cruz is able to reclaim his title against a prime Cejudo it will just further add to the veterans legacy as a bantamweight king.

Main Card ESPN+ PPV

Lightweight Interim Title – Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Championship – Henry Cejudo (Champion) vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight – Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Catchweight (150.5 lbs) – Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight – Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

ESPN Prelim Undercard

Welterweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Heavyweight – Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Women’s Strawweight – Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Welterweight – Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Showtimes (May 9, 2020)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims – 6:30 PM ET/PT

Prelims on ESPN – 8:00 PM ET/PT

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10:00 PM ET/PT

