UFC on ESPN 8 Florida: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is on a roll and after two successful UFC events, the company is ready for a third event in one week at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with UFC Florida: Overeem vs. Harris on May 16, 2020.

UFC President Dana White made it clear he will take the proper measurements to host MMA events and he is proving to the world how to do things right.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making large gatherings off limits and social distancing a part of everyday life, the UFC is adapting to the circumstances so fans can have some live entertainment from the safety of their home.

MMA legend Alistair Overeem will headline the third straight event from the VyStar Arena, and he will take on top contender Walt Harris.

Overeem is one of the old school fighters from the PRIDE days who will fight anyone and fears no man in the cage. He is coming off a KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik where his lip was split in half. Fully recovered he is ready to step back in the Octagon and only wants the top guys.

Alabama native Walt Harris is coming off two fight win streak, both by knockout. He is motivated by the memory of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard and will fight in her honor.

UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card (ESPN)

Heavyweight – Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Women’s Strawweight – Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight – Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight – Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight – Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Prelim Fight Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight – Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight – Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight – Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Women’s Flyweight – Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Featherweight – Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Heavyweight – Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

UFC Fight Night 172: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Date and Times

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Live Streamed on ESPN + and televised on ESPN.

