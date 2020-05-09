Watch UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje, Cejudo vs. Cruz Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje the first major live sporting event in the United States to be put on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC President Dana White has been very determined to make sure UFC 249 gets done and that more Mixed Martial Arts events will continue as a form of normalcy during these trying times. White was finally able to secure a venue for the event in Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena as the Governor Ron DeSantis considered events like WWE and UFC essential service.

The next two May UFC cards will also be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The card will be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje and the co-main event is a bantamweight title Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz.

Tony Ferguson who is widely regarded as the number one contender to the lightweight title, was originally to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but the two seemed destined to never fight having bouts previously canceled multiple times before. Khabib couldn’t get a plane to the United States in time so action packed brawler Justin Gaethje stepped up to fill the void.

Henry Cejudo who holds titles in the 125 and 135 pound divisions in the UFC will take on the former bantamweight king, Dominick Cruz in what will be an exciting fight between two of the best lower weight fighters in MMA.

Cruz held the WEC and UFC bantamweight titles and many considered him the best bantamweight of all time, but he was injury prone and was sidelined for long periods of time. He last fought in 2016 and lost his title to Cody Garbrandt and now after four years and rehabbing his injuries he is good to go.

Cejudo is ready to add a legend to his resume and he wants to show the world that he is the best of all time by beating the man who is regarded as the best of all time.

Also on the card is a battle between two power punching heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, in a bout that has knockout ending written all over it.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Lightweight – Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Championship – Henry Cejudo (Champ) vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight – Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Catchweight (150.5 lbs) – Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight – Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Watch UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje on Saturday 5/9/20 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT, Live Stream online on ESPN + PPV(plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv).

