Watch UFC Fight Night 171: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship coming off a successful UFC 249 event last Saturday night returns just a few days later on May 13 to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC Fight Night 171: Smith vs. Teixeira. The event will be live streamed online on ESPN +.

UFC President Dana White put on a successful live sporting event during the COVID-19 pandemic when the majority of sports have come to a close due to the virus.

UFC 249 was successful and fans were highly entertained with the fights on the card, with over 700,000 people purchasing the event.

The UFC moves on to another live event with another stacked card this time it will be on ESPN + for paying subscribers to the only streaming service.

The main event features a light heavyweight showdown between two former title contenders, Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira.

Smith and Teixeira faced the 205-pound kingpin Jon Jones and fell short, both losing unanimous decisions to the long reigning champion.

Tonight they will try to make a case for another title shot, and expect to put on a show to show they a second chance at the belt.

The co-main event will have two heavy hitters going toe to toe. Ben Rothwell a top ten heavyweight contender will take on former 205-pound title challenger Ovince Saint Preux.

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will also see action on tonight’s card as he takes on PFL Heavyweight Tournament winner Philipe Lins who will be making his UFC debut.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight – Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Bantamweight – Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Heavyweight – Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight – Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary Undercard

Women’s Bantamweight – Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Lightweight – Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Featherweight – Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight – Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

Wednesday 13, 2020, Live Stream on ESPN +

Prelim Undercard: 6:00 p.m. ET | 3:00 p.m. PT

Main Card: 9:00 p.m. ET | 6:00 p.m. PT

Like this: Like Loading...