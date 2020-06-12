Amir Khan: A fight with Manny Pacquiao could cement my legacy

Although boxing superstar Amir “King” Khan is busy helping his community with supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, he still hopes for the chance to land his dream fight against his former stablemate and boxing icon Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao should boxing resume again.

Even though Khan would rather fight in front of a packed venue with thousands of fans, he would not turn down the chance to face a legend like Pacquiao because that type of fight only presents itself once in a while and he feels you must take it when you can.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Khan made it clear that a fight with Pacquiao would be one of those fights that would help cement his legacy especially if he defeats the 8-division world champion and captures his WBA welterweight title.

“It would be difficult but it could happen,” Amir Khan told Boxing Social on the likelihood he would fight ring legend Manny Pacquiao behind closed doors with no fans. “At the end of the day these fights with the likes of Manny Pacquiao with the big names don’t come everyday and I know how hard I tried to get that fight on the table. If it comes to me knowing it’s behind closed doors I will still take it because I know it would be such a big fight and it could be a fight that cements your legacy. It’s such a big fight that you cannot turn that fight down.”

The 41-year-old Pacquiao is a full-time Senator in the Philippines and has been eager to defend the WBA title he won against Keith Thurman last July.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum who helped guide Pacquiao’s legendary boxing career said the Filipino southpaw is willing to fight undefeated American WBO champion Terence Crawford in Bahrain in a unification bout sometime in the summer.

If Pacquiao vs. Crawford doesn’t get made, a bout between Pacquiao and Khan would be great option to fall back on especially if the fight takes place in the Middle East where both Khan and Pacquiao have huge fanbases.

