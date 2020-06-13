Manny Pacquiao should fight Canelo instead of Golovkin for the real middleweight crown

The Coronavirus has many fighters at home and eagerly anticipating the return of boxing.

Many people are anxious to get back to work and do something productive having been cooped up indoors during quarantine for months.

Sometimes you can get stir crazy and start imagining things out of the realm of possibility.

Like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield well into their 50s dreaming of coming back to the ring. We all know they are too old to compete with these young lions, but they came up with the idea out of boredom without anything to do so they started training again to release some pent up energy and probably reminisced of their glory days.

Now you have 41-year-old Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao possibly challenging Gennady Golovkin for the middleweight title.

I highly doubt Pacquiao has any intention of fighting Golovkin and this was more so the idea of his trainer Freddie Roach.

Roach probably wants to drain Golovkin to a 155-pound catchweight and get Pacquiao’s team to offer him more money than he can refuse to do it.

Roach knows the only way for Pacquiao to stand a fighting chance against a puncher like Golovkin is to drain him and sap him of all his energy just like they did when they fought Oscar De La Hoya at 147-pounds when he hadn’t been to that low of a weight in years.

I know a lot of the Pacquiao fans refuse to believe it, but even Freddie Roach will tell you Oscar was a dead man walking to that ring. Roach said he saw them giving Oscar IV fluids in the dressing room before the fight and that was the moment he felt confident Pacquiao could win.

If Pacquiao really wants to get a legit ninth division world title he should challenge the king of 160-pounds Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a huge mega-fight.

Why challenge Golovkin when he lost to Canelo and is already damaged goods, beat the man who beat the man if you really want to make a statement and prove to the world that you can beat a top fighter without any advantages in your favor.

Canelo is younger and in his prime. I remember seeing Pacquiao fans claiming he could beat Canelo better than Floyd Mayweather did, well now is a chance to see if it’s true.

Don’t use the excuse he is too small or too old. They gave Pacquiao full credit for beating a washed up, weight drained Oscar De La Hoya.

Canelo is only 5’7 and not that much taller than Pacquiao who is 5’5 so you can’t cry about a height disadvantage. Canelo also proved his greatness as the modern day Henry Armstrong by going up all the way to 168 and 175-pounds and knocking out the dangerous KO puncher Sergey Kovalev with no catchweight.

Now we can see if he can beat a prime fighter like Canelo Alvarez without a catchweight. A Canelo vs. Pacquiao fight will also be the biggest money fight in boxing, so both parties involved will get paid handsomely.

What I have to say to the Pacquiao fans is “NO excuses!” If you really believe in your fighter and think he could beat Canelo better than Floyd did, you will demand the fight. If Pacquiao loses people will just say he was too small, if he beats Canelo his fans will be able to boast all they want.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. READ: Manny Pacquiao at 40 is still ambitious and wants all the young welterweight champs Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

Like this: Like Loading...