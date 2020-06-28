Manny Pacquiao would KO Amir Khan, it’s not a competitive fight

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao at the age of 41, is still the biggest name in boxing and all of the fighters from junior welterweight to middleweight are calling him out for a chance at a huge payday and to get a win over the Filipino ring legend.

There are stories floating around the internet of IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Manny Pacquiao squaring off in the ring, then you have the other title holders in the division Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. prioritizing a fight with Pacquiao, and you have clout chaser Amir Khan begging for a shot.

Amir Khan isn’t even relevant at this point and unless Pacquiao wants an easy tune-up he shouldn’t waste his time entertaining a fight with the British-Pakistani boxer. I don’t know how long he can go ducking his UK rival Kell Brook. Khan is still calling out Manny Pacquiao and avoiding Kell Brook like the plague.

Pacquiao has always fought the best and you never seen him obsessing on landing a fight with someone to make a name off that persons back.

Khan would likely get stopped by Pacquiao, only way Pacquiao loses is if he ages overnight due to the long layoff.

Having moments in a sparring match against Pacquiao means nothing. Pacquiao lets his sparring partners throw combos on him and only uses sparring as a tool to get his timing and defense right before a fight. Freddie Roach will even tell you Pacquiao doesn’t go hard in sparring. Khan was probably showing off and trying his hardest to KO Pacquiao when they sparred and still couldn’t do it.

You hear stories of a sparring partner getting the better of Manny only for them to lose or look lackluster in an their next fight, that is because they are going 100 percent while Manny is going 50 percent so they develop false confidence thinking since they landed some shots on the great Pacquiao in sparring they can hang with the top guys.

Khan keeps trying to chase fights with big names. He went up to fight Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez to get knocked out cold. Canelo basically carried Khan to make it look competitive it was only a matter of time before Canelo would land that flush power shot on Khan and knock him spark out.

Khan got his highest payday of around 6 million plus for the Canelo fight, with Pacquiao he could also command a hefty payday especially if they fight in Dubai or one of those middle eastern countries with rich businessman willing to put up the money for such a fight.

If I were Khan I would focus on trying to earn my way to a title shot and being humble. He can’t keep thinking he is still relevant in the welterweight division when he hasn’t proven worthy of a title shot since quitting in the sixth round against undefeated WBO American champion Terence Crawford, a win over Billy Dib a career featherweight is not enough to command a fight with the likes of Manny Pacquiao.

Khan already blew his shot at a massive payday with Kell Brook. Now the Coronavirus has made it difficult for boxers to earn big money since boxing is not allowed to have a live audience present anymore.

Years from now they will remember Khan in the UK by saying isn’t that the bloke who was afraid to fight Kell Brook?

