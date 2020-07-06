Buddy McGirt: I’d pick Manny Pacquiao’s career over Floyd Mayweather’s

During the Coronvirus pandemic boxing fans have started a social media debate on which boxing career would they rather have between Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

It seems a large percentage of boxing fans would choose the Filipino ring legends 8-division world championships over Floyd Mayweather’s undefeated 50 and 0 record.

Former welterweight champion Shawn Porter and Hall of famer Bernard Hopkins both picked Pacquiao’s career over Mayweather’s.

Favoring the warrior mentality of fighting all comers that Pacquiao exudes over Mayweather’s careful handpicking of opponents.

Former two-division world champion James “Buddy” McGirt who is currently a world renowned trainer also picks Pacquiao’s career.

Elie Seckbach of ESNEWS, asked the legendary boxer and trainer Buddy McGirt whose career would he rather have; Mayweather’s 50-0 perfect record and a billion dollars or Pacquiao’s 8-divsion world champion and hundreds of millions, the hall of famer picked Pacquiao’s career.

“I’d say the 8-division champion, because it’s something you will always be remembered for,” McGirt told ESNEWS. “You still got a lot of money, you don’t have a billion dollars, but you got something your kids and grandkids could remember. It’s a legacy, something that lives on forever. Listen, Sugar Ray Robinson had a 90-fight win streak and do people mention it?”

The boxing community is torn with fans picking Mayweather over Pacquiao and vice versa.

Mayweather will be the first to admit that he is his own boss and that his health comes first. He picks his opponents and no promoter can force him to fight a guy he doesn’t want to fight.

One of the main arguments Mayweather fans make is Mayweather is undefeated and already beat Pacquiao so that automatically puts him above the Filipino southpaw.

The Pacquiao fans counter to that is Mayweather ducked and dodged fighters only to face them when they were at their most vulnerable with contract stipulations to give him advantages heading into the ring that gave him a higher chance of winning.

The other opinion is it’s harder to win a world title in 8 different weight divisions as opposed to being undefeated at 50 and 0 because a lot of fighters could pad their record and retire undefeated, but it’s harder to go up in weight and fight a champion in each division to claim a world title.

The debate will continue on for ages and it’s all subjective with fans showing favoritism to their fighter.

