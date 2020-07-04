Jose Ramirez: Mikey Garcia hits harder than Manny Pacquiao

Undefeated unified WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez is busy training during the Covid-19 pandemic preparing for a possible fight with former champion Viktor Postol.

Ramirez, 27, also fought for the US Olympic team and trained under Freddie Roach who is best known for his relationship with 8-dvision world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

During his time with Roach, he sparred with Pacquiao for several of his fights and shared many rounds with the Filipino southpaw.

Ramirez ended up leaving Roach because he felt his hands were full with too many fighters including Pacquiao and he felt going to Riverside, CA to train under Robert Garcia would be a better fit.

Another fighter that Ramirez sparred is possible Pacquiao opponent Mikey Garcia.

When Elie Sekbach of ESNEWS asked Ramirez who hit harder Mikey or Pacquiao, he gave an honest firsthand assessment having been in the ring with both guys.

“They hit the same, but I think Mikey has probably a little heavier hand,” Ramirez told ESNEWS. “Pacquiao just puts it together really well, he puts three or four punches. It doesn’t take a lot of power to land a clean shot and for someone to feel it. As long as the shots are pointed properly it could hurt anybody.

Ramirez feels a fight between Mikey and Pacquiao would be a great match-up mainly because both fighters aren’t the biggest welterweights in the division and came up from lower weights making it even in terms of physicality.

“It will be a good fight,” said Ramirez of Garcia vs. Pacquiao. “I think it would be a good fight also for Pacquiao because Mikey is not the biggest 147 pounder out there. Same thing with Mikey, Pacquiao is not the biggest 147 pounder, so I think it would be a fight that would make sense for both of them.”

Ramirez would like to one day move up a division and face Pacquiao in the ring before the 41-year-old WBA welterweight champion retires, but his main focus is to unify the titles in the 140 pound division against fellow undefeated champion Josh Taylor.

Like this: Like Loading...