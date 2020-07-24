Watch BKFC 11: Vallie-Flagg vs. Palomino Free Live Stream Online

The BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) returns to action after being sidelined from the Coronavirus outbreak for months.

The last event BKFC 10 Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell was held on February 15, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and its been a long time coming.

The BKFC 11 event will be headlined by Isaac Vallie-Flagg and Luis Palomino in a 155-pound world championship bout and will take place at the Oxford, Mississippi on July 24, and will be live streamed for free on various online outlets.

Bare knuckle boxing is one of the most exciting action packed sports in the world and fight fans will be thrilled to be able to watch it again after several months without an event.

BKFC 11 is also free for fight fans so there is no reason not to watch tonight’s event on YouTube or other streaming avenues that will put the fights on.

The main event will be for the BKFC 155-pound championship of the world and it will feature former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg taking on former Bellator contender Luis Palomino in what should be an even match up for the title.

The co-main event will be a heavyweight clash of two big sluggers Frank Tate and Dillon Checkler. These two titans will go blow for blow in what could end in KO of the night. They pack heavyweight power and can end the fight with one punch

BKFC 11 Fight Card

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Luis Palomino – Lightweight Championship

Dillon Cleckler vs. Frank Tate

Kaleb Harris vs. Elvin Brito

Codie Shuffield vs. Herbert Morgan

Prelim Card

Louis Hernandez vs. Bobby Taylor

Chris Sarro vs. Victor Jones

Joe Elmore vs. Will Chope

Tee Cummins vs. John McCallister

Detrailous ‘Teddy’ Webster vs. Martez Poe

The stream will air on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on YouTube, Bareknuckle.TV and Fite.TV.

WATCH Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 11 – Live Stream FREE on YouTube!



Live Stream By BKFC

