Amir Khan: Crawford’s timing is on point, he beats Pacquiao, Spence and Mayweather

The World Boxing Council held their 58th annual WBC convention online with question and answer sessions with various fighters and the media.

The online format was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the entire world and has changed the way we hold certain events including those where large gatherings of people were normal like sporting events, concerts and conventions.

One of the guests at the online convention was the popular British-Pakistani fighter and former light-welterweight world champion Amir “King” Khan.

Khan who is known for his warrior spirit and exciting action packed fighting style was asked which welterweight today would give undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford the best and who can beat him.

Khan answered honestly having shared the ring with Crawford and losing the fight by stoppage. He doesn’t believe anyone in the welterweight division can beat him and even went as far to say he beats everyone at 147 including legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“I have to say (Crawford) is probably one of the best fighters I’ve ever faced,” said Amir Khan. “Honestly, and I’ve faced the likes of Canelo. Every fight I lost previously was when I was up on points and obviously might have got caught with a good shot and knocked out, whatever. With Crawford his timing was so on point. What a great fighter he was, a technician. I’m not a hater in anyway and even though the fight went the way it did, I just think his timing was amazing, and just everything about him, and his game plan he had for the fight. He’s a brilliant fighter and you cannot take that away from him and if he was to fight any welterweight be it Manny Pacquiao, be it Errol Spence, even Floyd Mayweather, I think Crawford would beat a lot of them, maybe all of them. The only fight I would say that would be a good fight for him technically would be someone like Mayweather, but I really think he would beat Mayweather as well. I’m not saying that because of the result I had against him but he’s a very good fighter.”

The showdown the hardcore boxing fans have been clamoring for is Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. and Khan believes Crawford would beat Spence, the two undefeated American welterweight champions are under different promotional banners and with COVID it looks like the fight won’t likely happen anytime soon.

As for Amir Khan, the fight he wants the most is to face 41-year-old Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East for a chance at the WBA welterweight title.

Like this: Like Loading...