Jeff Horn: Pacquiao is intense, but Crawford is the best at welterweight

A match-up in boxing that’s been talked about for years even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit was Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford.

When Crawford was still unifying titles at the junior welterweight division, his main goal was to become undisputed which he did and then move up to welterweight to claim a world title.

At the time Pacquiao was the big name at Top Rank and Crawford was the rising star. The undefeated American would never get his dream fight with Pacquiao because the Filipino southpaw decided not to extend his contract with Top Rank after his controversial decision loss to Jeff Horn in 2017.

Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn, and Crawford moved up to 147-pounds and beat the Australian school teacher to capture the WBO title.

Pacquiao went on to sign with Top Rank rival Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions and after beating Adrien Broner, he would face undefeated American WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman and take his title to become the oldest fighter to hold the welterweight belt.

Jeff Horn who fought both both Pacquiao and Crawford, was interviewed by Fight Hub TV and asked about his thoughts on a possible showdown between the two welterweight champions.

“Look that’s a tough one. Pacquiao is intense but Crawford’s a smart dude,” Horn told Fight Hub TV. “If Pacquiao was to rush at him like he would probably do to me, Crawford could possibly outbox him. I probably see Crawford beating him in that. It’s a very interesting fight because styles do make fights and Crawford knows he is going to come at him, he is going to be in with boxing skills but it’s a hard one to answer.

Horn who suffered his first professional defeat to Crawford considers him the best fighter in the welterweight division because of his skills and intelligence in the ring.

“I think Crawford is probably the best in the welterweight division at the moment,” said Horn. “Look it’s hard for people to listen and believe because I fought him and got beaten by him, so they might say he’s just saying that because he lost, but he is a very talented fighter and boxer and he’s smart in there as well. He is not a dumb fighter, he knows what to do and that’s what makes him a great fighter.

Horn is scheduled to fight undefeated Tim Tszyu on August 26, 2020 in a light middleweight showdown in Queensland, Australia.

