Watch Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu Fight Live Stream Online

The big showdown between former WBO world welterweight champion Jeff “Hornet” Horn and undefeated prospect Tim Tszyu is just around the corner and will be live streamed online in the USA on ESPN+ and in Australia on Main Event PPV, August 26.

The Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland, Australia will be the host venue for the all Australian boxing event of 2020.

The event was slightly criticized for being held during COVID-19 but the promoters and those involved assured the fans and critics that all safety measures will be implemented.

Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) is best known for his upset victory over the Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in 2017.

He is known for his all out pressure style and punch output. The former school teacher from Brisbane, is eager to make a splash in the 154-pound junior middleweight division and would like to make a statement against the son of hall of fame boxing legend Kostya Tszyu.

Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) is the spitting image of his father Kostya and he is ready to step up big time against Jeff Horn, this will be his toughest test in his young boxing career.

Tszyu has the championship pedigree in his blood, and having sparring top boxers like Manny Pacquiao and training with the best, he feels now is the time to finally move up to contender status against a former champion in Horn.

Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton feels the fix could be in and he worries that the judges will score the fight in favor of Tszyu because of the personal connections they have with the young fighter.

Rushton alleged he heard judge Phil Holiday predicted that Tszyu would beat Horn on cuts, and judge Chris Condon owned the gym that Tszyu trained at for this fight and claimed he would be bias because he was a cornerman for Tim’s father Kostya Tszyu in his boxing days.

Watch Horn vs. Tszyu live on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 on Main Event PPV in Australia 7 PM AEST, and ESPN+ in the USA at 5 AM ET.

