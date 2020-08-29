Watch Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol Championship Live Stream

Third times a charm! Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol will finally step in the ring to face each other on Saturday night August 29, at “The Bubble” in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, after two postponements due to the Coronavirus.

The Ramirez vs. Postol unified light welterweight championship event will be live streamed online on Top Rank on ESPN+.

Undefeated WBC and WBO 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez has been itching to get back into the ring and tonight he will take out all his frustration on his opponent former world champion Viktor Postol.

The two combatants were originally supposed to face each other in February in China but travel restrictions due to COVID-19 caused the fight to be postponed, and then it was rescheduled for May in Fresno, California but the virus already spread to the USA by that time and all large gathering events such as concerts and sports were suspended by the government.

Now the two finally get their chance to fight and this time under strict regulations and guidelines in Las Vegas in the “Bubble” where no audience is allowed and everyone is tested and follows the safety COVID-19 protocols.

Hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach who works the corner of Postol is very familiar with Ramirez having been his trainer for the majority of his professional career before he left Roach to train under Robert Garcia in Riverside, California.

Ramirez left Roach because he felt, Roach was too busy with Manny Pacquiao and needed to have a trainer who could invest more time with him so he went to Garcia’s gym.

Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card

Main Event – Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol (WBC/WBO Light Welterweight Championship)

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis

Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Cody Wilson

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Cesar Valenzuela

Bantamweight – Gabriel Muratalla vs. Justice Bland

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Rance Ward

Ramirez vs. Postol airs on Saturday, August 29, 2020 live stream on ESPN+ starting at 10:00 p.m ET, with undercard bouts to stream live at 7:30 p.m. ET.

