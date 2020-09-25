Conor McGregor claims he is fighting Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East

The Notorious Conor McGregor is at it again announcing a fight with Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao on his official Twitter.

Most fans think this is just another grab for attention or another negotiation tactic by the Irish MMA superstar to gain more money for another opponent in the UFC.

The fight could also be a real boxing match because Pacquiao signed with McGregor’s management team Paradigm Sports Management before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

McGregor has hinted in the past that he would love to box again but only against one of the champions or top fighters in the sport.

He already faced the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut and lost by TKO, but at the same time he made over $100 million dollars more than he ever made in his entire mixed martial arts career.

A fight with the Filipino ring legend will likely make him more money than he would in a UFC fight since boxing matches tend to pay their main event fighters the majority of the money and he will be one of the main promoters along with Pacquiao.

I’m leaning toward this fight announcement just being another ploy and negotiating tactic by McGregor to get a better deal for his upcoming UFC fight or a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao even at the age of 41, is not going to go easy on the UFC star in a boxing rules contest. He is known more for his ferocity and power while Mayweather who stopped McGregor in their 2017 mega fight is not known for his punching power.

The main issue will likely be the weight. Pacquiao is a small welterweight who has to eat lots of calories to make 147-pounds, while McGregor walks around in the mid 170’s and will have trouble cutting down to 147. They would likely have to meet at some agreed upon catchweight to make this happen.

Pay-Per-View would generate the majority of income but they would miss out on millions in livegate revenue and the big fight atmosphere that makes the event more lively.

I’m not going to lie, I would definitely tune in for this fight, as long as its a legit boxing match and not some exhibition bout.

