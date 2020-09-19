Watch UFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley, Chimaev vs. Meerschaert Live Stream Online

UFC Vegas 11 (UFC Fight Night 178) takes place at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 19, and will be shown via live stream on ESPN +. The event will be headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley versus former interim champion Colby Covington in a bad blood match-up that has been brewing for are while.

Covington had Woodley hate each other with a passion. The two former teammates at American Top Team were going back and forth on social media and in various interviews for years.

When Woodley was the champion, Covington accused him of ducking him and avoiding a fight with him because he felt Woodley’s ego couldn’t take losing to him.

Woodley would eventually lose his title to Kamaru Usman and Covington fought a brutal battle against Usman but eventually ended up losing by TKO.

These two warriors can’t wait to finally go toe to toe in the Octagon and the winner is one step closer for another shot at the championship belt.

Also on the card is fast rising star Khamzat Chimaev who is currently 8-0 in the UFC and comes from Sweden.

The middleweight contender is only 26 and has already gain comparisons to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tonight he will face off against MMA veteran Gerald Meerschaert on the main card and this will be Chiamaev’s toughest test yet.

UFC Fight Night 178 Main Card

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley (Main Event)

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

Prelims

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak

Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella

Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar

Featherweight: Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Bantamweight: Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera

Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM PT Prelims, 5:00 PM PT Main Card live stream on ESPN +.

Like this: Like Loading...