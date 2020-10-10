Watch BKFC 13: Beltran vs Stamps, Wilson vs Hernandez Live Stream Online

BKFC 13 takes place at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas on October 10 and live streamed on the BKTV app online.

The most exciting combative sports in the world Bare Knuckle Fighting continues to grow and it won’t let COVID-19 stop it from putting on action packed fights.

The headline event for the upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card is Joey Beltran vs. Marcel Stamps in a heavyweight championship showdown.

The co-main event of the evening pits amateur boxing standout and Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez against Chancey Wilson in what should be a real action packed technical scrap for the 115-pound championship belt.

Joey Beltran is UFC veteran and the current BKFC heavyweight champion and tonight he will try to defend his title against hard hitting challenger Marcel Stamps.

The challenger Stamps is best known for knocking out UFC and Bellator veteran Kendall Groves BKFC 3.

Nico Hernandez is undefeated in his professional boxing career but decided to try his hand at bare knuckle fighting and will be making his debut tonight.

The 26-year-old is a former amateur champion in boxing and won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic games.

He comes from Wichita, Kansas and is happy to make his debut in his home state.

The event will be live streamed online through the Bare knuckle fighting championship app and fans could watch the event from their mobile devices and laptops.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 13 Fight Card

Joey Beltran vs. Marcel Stamps

Chancy Wilson vs Nico Hernandez

David Rickels vs. Cliff Wright

Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns

John Hollis vs. Fred Pierce

Austin Levine vs. Bill Dieckhoff

Isaac Doolittle vs. Brandon Johnson

Jack Freriks vs. Garett Nilges

LJ Hermreck vs. Rowdy Akers

Miles McDonald vs. Kendrick Latchman

Watch the Live stream on Saturday, October 10, 2012 at 8:00 PM ET/PT exclusively on the BKTV APP!

No Pay-Per-View Fees, $3.99 a month subscription when you sign up on http://BKTVAPP.COM

