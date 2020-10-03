Watch Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo Fight Live Stream on FS1

One of the Philippines hottest boxing prospects Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo Magsayo (20-0, 14 KOs) and rugged Mexican southpaw Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-2-1, 8 KOs) will headline the main event FS1 PBC Fight Night card live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 3, and the event will be live streamed online on the Fox Sports app or Foxsportsgo.

Magsayo, 25, hasn’t fought in over a year when he beat Panya Uthok of Thailand by unanimous decision in August of 2019.

Like many young up and coming Filipino fighters, Magsayo gains inspiration from the success of fellow countryman and ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and is ready to make his own path to boxing glory.

The undefeated Filipino prospect will be hungry to put on a show since boxing has been allowed to resume in the State of California since the Covid-19 Pandemic spread globally.

He will be taking on hard hitting Mexican slugger Rigoberto Hermosillo in a 10-round featherweight main event that will be sure to entertain the masses.

In the co-main event undefeated Philadelphia welterweight prospect Paul Kroll (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on California prospect Lucas Santamaria (11-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Kroll is quickly becoming known as a knockout artist after stopping Marcel Rivers in the fourth round in January, he is going to take on another hungry young prospect in Santamaria who recently beat Mykal Fox by decision last August.

The fight card is presented by Fox Sports one, Premier Boxing Champions, and TGB promotions.

PBC Fight Night on FS1 Fight Card

Featherweight Main Event – Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo

Welterweight – Paul Kroll vs. Luke Santamaria

Super Bantamweight – Chavez Barrientes vs. Ivan Varela

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Fernando Ibarra

Watch Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and live streamed on the Fox app at foxsportsgo.com.

