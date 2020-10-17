Watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents the biggest fight of 2020 when the two lightweight kings Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez go head to head for the chance to be called the undisputed world champion.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, and airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ online live streaming service on October 17th.

Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) is widely considered one of the top pound for pound fighters in the world up there with Terence Crawford.

The Ukrainian two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is already a three weight division world champion in under 20 fights. His only professional defeat came in his second pro fight when he fought for the featherweight world title against rugged champion Orlando Salido, even though Lomachenko lost he came back in the later rounds to put up a valiant effort.

Lomachenko, 32, is is like the real life Matrix movie, he uses a lot of reflexes, timing, and fast combos to confuse and beat his opponents.

Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) at 23-years-old is nearly a decade younger than Lomachenko and already established as a world champion having knocked out Richard Commey in two rounds for the IBF strap in a sensational fashion.

He is known for his flashy and explosive style with devastating punching power in both hands.

Lopez and his father are extremely confident that they will topple the lightweight king and take over the mantle as the best in the division.

The winner of the fight will go down as one of the few undisputed world champions in boxing history and is a can’t miss fight.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO Undisputed)

Light Welterweight – Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Catchweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows

Catchweight – Josue Vargas vs. Kendo Castaneda

Super Featherweight – John Vincent Moralde vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Welterweight – Quinton Randall vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Charles Garner

Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Like this: Like Loading...