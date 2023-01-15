Misfits and DAZN: KSI vs. FaZe Temper Full Fight Card Highlights Video Replay and Results

London, England was the location for the social media boxing event Misfits and DAZN X Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temper and it was an exciting night of action at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Idris Virgo beat up the flamboyant Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision and kicked off his boxing career in 2023 with a bang.

The women’s fight was a quick one, before the fight the two ladies Elle Brooke who is trained by female boxing champion Ebanie Bridges and Tik Tok star Faith Ordway traded barbs during the prefight. Looking at the size difference fans thought Ordway would have her work cut out for her against the shorter Brooke but it was the blonde Only Fans and Tik Tok star who one by knockout in the first round, she made it look easy and didn’t even break a sweat.

Swarmz who lost to KSI last time, was able to start 2023 with a knockout of Ryan Taylor in the first round.

Luis Alcaraz Pineda who also lost to KSI was the mystery opponent for BDave won via unanimous decision.

The star of the night was Filipino internet sensation Salt Papi who didn’t look like much entering the ring but he was able to outbox and knockout the more experienced MMA fighter Josh Brueckner in round 2 in what was the shocking upset of the night.

Slim Albaher successfully defends his MF light heavyweight belt against newcomer Tom Zanetti by Unanimous Decision.

In the main event KSI made quick work of late replacement FaZe Temperrr with a vicious first round knockout and remains the MF cruiserweight champion.

Fight Results

Idris Virgo beat Anthony Taylor by Unanimous Decision scorecards (40-32, 40-32, 40-32)

Elle Brooke beat against Faith Ordway by Knockout (R1 at 1:41)

Swarmz beat Ryan Taylor by TKO (Round 1 at 0:49)

Luis Alcaraz Pineda beat BDave by Unanimous Decision scorecards (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Salt Papi beat Josh Brueckner by Knockout (Round 2 at 1:33)

Slim Albaher beat Tom Zanetti by Unanimous Decision scorecards (40-37, 39-37, 39-38) MF Light Heavyweight title fight

KSI beat Faze Temperrr by Knockout (Rround 1 at 2:19) MF Cruiserweight title fight

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Full Card Highlights Video



Video Upload by DAZN Boxing

