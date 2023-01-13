Misfits and DAZN X Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Live Stream Weigh-In Video

Misfits and DAZN X Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr takes place on Saturday, January 14th at the Wembley Arena, London, England, but first the combatants of the social media boxing event must make the contractual weights on Friday the 13th.

The main event has KSI the boss of the MF & DAZN X Series taking on Twitch gamer FaZe Temperrr in a cruiserweight bout set for 6 rounds.

The original opponent was MMA fighter Dillon Danis but he pulled out of the fight citing multiple reasons from weight, lack of training and contractual stipulations. KSI called him out for pulling out so close to the fight being unprofessional and finding excuses to avoid the fight.

A lot of the social media world called Danis a ducker and coward who was all bark but no bite. In an attempt to salvage the card, FaZe Temperrr stepped in late to take on KSI and now the two will square off on Saturday night.

Slim Albaher will face Tom Zanetti in a light heavyweight bout scheduled for four rounds. Salt Papi takes on YouTube star Josh Brueckner in a four round cruiserweight bout. Ryan Taylor fights Swarmz in a four round cruiserweight bout and female influencers Faith Ordway and Elle Brooke will trade blows in a featherweight four rounder.

Also on the card the very popular Anthony Taylor who is a jack of all trades as an MMA fighter, Boxer and now social media star, taking on Idris Virgo in a light heavyweight bout.

Fight Card and Weight Divisions

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Light Heavyweight – Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Women’s Featherweight – Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr weigh-in live stream begins at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT, Friday, January 13, 2023 on YouTube (Video Below).



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

