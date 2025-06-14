Watch Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos Live from Chile on TyC Sports

Boxing legend Nonito Donaire is set to make a highly anticipated return to the ring tomorrow, June 14, 2025, when he faces Chilean contender Andres Campos for the interim WBA bantamweight title at Casino Buenos Aires. The bout, headlining the WBA’s “KO to Drugs Festival” during the Fedelatin Convention, marks Donaire’s first fight in nearly two years and offers a chance to cement his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. For Campos, it’s a historic opportunity to become Chile’s first male world boxing champion.

At 42, Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-8, 28 KOs) is chasing a record-breaking achievement: becoming the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history. A four-division world champion with titles spanning flyweight to featherweight, Donaire last fought in July 2023, losing a decision to Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. His last victory was a fourth-round knockout of Reymart Gaballo in December 2021, defending his WBC bantamweight strap.

Donaire’s storied career includes iconic wins over Vic Darchinyan, Nordine Oubaali, and Wilfredo Vazquez Jr., earning him a future spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Despite recent setbacks, including back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, Donaire remains determined. “It feels like a part of you is missing,” he said of his time away from boxing, reflecting on his drive to return.

Both fighters made weight today, with Donaire at 117.9 pounds and Campos at 118 pounds, right at the bantamweight limit. However, the weigh-in was overshadowed by a gloves controversy. Reports indicate a dispute over Campos’ gloves, with his team allegedly submitting used pairs instead of fresh ones. While the issue is expected to be resolved, it added tension to the pre-fight buildup.

Andres Campos (17-2-1, 6 KOs), a 28-year-old from Santiago, Chile, views this fight as the pinnacle of his career. “Nonito Donaire is my idol,” Campos told Uncrowned. “I grew up watching his fights, so it’s a dream to share a ring with him.” Campos, who carries the hopes of a nation yet to produce a male world champion, is coming off a third-round stoppage of Jimson Garcia in April 2025.

Campos’ journey to this moment wasn’t straightforward. Initially preparing for a regional title bout, he received a late offer to face Donaire for the interim WBA title, a significant step up in competition. “If I took this fight a few years back, I’m not sure I would have won,” Campos admitted. “But now I’m at my career peak.” His speed and recent activity could pose challenges for the veteran Donaire, who hasn’t fought in 686 days.

Experts are split on the outcome. Some, like former Chilean boxer Cristián Salas, warn of Donaire’s dangerous power: “He’s a natural puncher who’s fought at featherweight.” Others believe Campos’ youth and sharpness could exploit Donaire’s long layoff. The winner is poised to face the victor of Antonio Vargas vs. Daigo Higa on July 30 for the full WBA bantamweight title.

Event Details and Broadcast

The Donaire-Campos clash is part of a two-night boxing event sanctioned by the WBA. Fans in Chile can watch the fight live on TyC Sports, available through cable providers like DirecTV, Mundo, and VTR. The card promises an electric atmosphere as Latin American boxing figures gather for the WBA Fedelatin Convention.

As Donaire steps into the ring for what could be his final title run and Campos aims to etch his name in history, the boxing world awaits a clash of generations. Will experience triumph, or will youth prevail? The answer comes Saturday night in Buenos Aires.

