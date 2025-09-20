Livestream: OKTAGON 76 MMA – Weichel vs. Tounkara Returns with Free Fight Prelims

Frankfurt, Germany – September 20, 2025 – Get ready, fight fans! Europe’s premier mixed martial arts promotion is storming back into the heart of Germany for an unforgettable night of bone-crunching strikes, heart-stopping submissions, and raw, unfiltered athleticism. OKTAGON 76 descends upon the iconic Festhalle Frankfurt this Saturday, September 20, transforming the legendary venue into a cauldron of combat chaos. If you’ve ever felt the electric pulse of a sold-out arena vibrating with the roars of thousands, this is your chance to live it – but hurry, every previous Frankfurt event has sold out faster than a knockout punch!

OKTAGON MMA has solidified its status as the continent’s must-see fight series, blending elite talent from across Europe with high-stakes drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. This year alone, the promotion has packed venues from Düsseldorf to Stuttgart, cementing Germany as the epicenter of MMA’s explosive growth in the region. And with seven massive events slated for German soil in 2025, OKTAGON is proving why it’s not just a show – it’s a revolution. OKTAGON 76 promises to be the crown jewel, headlined by a matchup that bridges eras and ignites passions: the triumphant return of Frankfurt’s own MMA legend, Daniel Weichel, against the rising star Abou Tounkara.

Picture this: After two long years in retirement, the man once ranked as high as world No. 8 – a former M-1 Global and Bellator champion – steps back into the cage where he belongs. Daniel “The Pitbull” Weichel, Frankfurt’s prodigal son and co-founder of the groundbreaking MMA Spirit gym, is answering the call of the Octagon. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s a homecoming for a fighter whose legacy helped put German MMA on the global map. Weichel’s precision striking, ironclad grappling, and unyielding heart made him a household name, and now, at 42, he’s hungry to remind the world why.

Standing in his way? The dynamic Abou Tounkara, a surging talent with blistering speed and knockout power that’s already turning heads across Europe. This featherweight clash isn’t about settling scores – it’s about legacy versus ambition, experience versus explosion. Will Weichel’s veteran savvy overwhelm Tounkara’s youthful fire, or will the challenger dethrone a king in his own backyard? One thing’s certain: When these two collide, the Festhalle will erupt like never before.

But that’s just the main event. OKTAGON 76 is stacked with 11 bouts featuring the continent’s finest, ensuring non-stop thrills from bell to bell.

In the co-main, get set for a clash of titans as grappling savant Frederic “Neanderthal” Vosgröne makes his second OKTAGON appearance. The man who skyrocketed to stardom with his primal ground game and unbreakable submissions is gearing up for another masterclass. Facing an unannounced opponent (shrouded in mystery to heighten the hype), Vosgröne’s quest for dominance will have you glued to every takedown and scramble. One of the world’s elite grapplers, he’s not here to go the distance – he’s here to conquer.

The full card is a treasure trove of rising stars and fan favorites, each primed to deliver the kind of finishes that go viral overnight:

Gabal vs. Frimpong: Two unbeaten beasts on a collision course! Both warriors boast strings of recent victories and a shared hunger for the finish. Expect a wild shootout of heavy hands and relentless pressure – this one’s a guaranteed barnburner.

Alina Dalaslan vs. Ricignuolo: The “Princess of German MMA” welcomes the French knockout artist who’s ended all three of her pro wins in Round 1. Dalaslan’s technical wizardry meets Ricignuolo’s one-punch power in a women’s strawweight war that could crown Europe’s next breakout star.

Attila Korkmaz in Action: Berlin’s lightweight veteran (16-9) returns to the Octagon, fresh off a rear-naked choke win over UFC alum Makwan Amirkhani. Korkmaz, a coach and competitor with over a decade in the game, promises to bring his A-game in a bout that’s all about redemption and evolution.

Watch the Free Fight Prelims on YouTube (OKTAGON MMA Deutschland/Global): OKTAGON MMA’s YouTube channels (@OKTAGONMMADeutschland and @OKTAGONGlobal) often provide post-event highlights, fighter interviews, and behind-the-scenes content. While full live streams are typically not available on YouTube, fans can stay updated with key moments and recaps. The prelims begin at 9:00 AM PT on September 20, 2025.

From lightning-fast submissions to highlight-reel KOs, every fight on this card is designed to push the limits of human combat. And with OKTAGON’s signature production – booming soundtracks, pyrotechnic entrances, and crystal-clear broadcasts – you’ll feel every impact as if you’re ringside

For those tuning in remotely, catch the action on OKTAGON TV’s Pay-Per-View platform and relive every moment in stunning HD.OKTAGON 76: Weichel vs. Tounkara. One night. Endless glory. The Octagon awaits – will you answer the call?

