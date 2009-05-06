McGuigan urges Hatton to bow out

LONDON (AFP) — Former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan urged Ricky Hatton on Monday to hang up his gloves, saying his career is over following his defeat to Manny Pacquiao at the weekend.

“After a loss like that there is no point talking about a future in the ring,” he wrote in the Daily Mirror, after Hatton was knocked out in Las Vegas.

McGuigan added: “He was a world class boxer, one of Britain’s finest, no question. Now it is time to go.”

He said Hatton “need not come down hard on himself”, saying Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jnr, who beat Hatton in the same ring 17 months ago, were “two of the greatest fighters to have laced gloves”.

“Hatton was relentless himself at his best. He has compiled a fabulous career and put serious money in the bank. There is no point carrying on,” McGuigan wrote.

“It won’t ever undo the defeats of the past 18 months and he has no chance of avenging them at this stage.” (Source: AFP)

