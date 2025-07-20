Now Boxing

The hyped-up return of Manny Pacquiao was nothing more than just that—hype. As I’ve said before, Pacquiao’s power is overrated, and he isn’t a true power puncher. He has no one-punch knockout power; … Continue Reading about Mario Barrios Was Robbed Against Manny Pacquiao; He Deserved the Win, Not a Draw
MANNY PACQUIAO: A SPRUCED-UP AGING CAR
According to a longtime boxing writer's metaphor, Manny Pacquiao is like a spruced-up car—brightly painted and adorned with embellishments but with nothing left under the hood. Really? Typically, … [Read More...] about MANNY PACQUIAO: A SPRUCED-UP AGING CAR
Mario Barrios Knocks Out Manny Pacquiao — And Why “Pac-Man’s” Power Isn’t What You Think
Boxing’s got a new adage: legends age, titles change hands, and on July 19, youth prevails. Mario Barrios knocks out Manny Pacquiao—and it’s not as shocking as some fans wish it was. … [Read More...] about Mario Barrios Knocks Out Manny Pacquiao — And Why “Pac-Man’s” Power Isn’t What You Think
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II: Expect a Late-Round Knockout Win for Usyk
I am confident that the Ukrainian maestro Oleksandr Usyk will once again prove his supremacy in the heavyweight division when he faces Daniel Dubois in their highly anticipated rematch on July 19, … [Read More...] about Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II: Expect a Late-Round Knockout Win for Usyk
Father Time is Undefeated: Why Mario Barrios Will Knock Out Manny Pacquiao on July 19
Mario Barrios’ upcoming clash with Manny Pacquiao is more than just a generational showdown—it’s a collision of physical primes and fading legends. While Pacquiao’s legacy is unquestionable, a … [Read More...] about Father Time is Undefeated: Why Mario Barrios Will Knock Out Manny Pacquiao on July 19
Jake Paul’s Win Over Chavez Jr. Means Little Until He Faces Top-Ranked Boxers
Why Jake Paul Isn’t Ready for a Boxing Championship Despite His Victory Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. … [Read More...] about Jake Paul’s Win Over Chavez Jr. Means Little Until He Faces Top-Ranked Boxers
No Fairytale Ending: Why Mario Barrios Will Send Manny Pacquiao Into Retirement
Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, faces the legendary Manny Pacquiao on July 19th. Pacquiao, a 46-year-old icon with an unparalleled resume, is stepping back into the ring against … [Read More...] about No Fairytale Ending: Why Mario Barrios Will Send Manny Pacquiao Into Retirement
The Great Vasiliy Lomachenko Retires from Boxing: The Matrix Leaves the Ring
I’ve watched countless fighters come and go, but few have left an imprint on the sport like Vasiliy Lomachenko. On June 5, 2025, when the Ukrainian maestro announced his retirement at age 37, it felt … [Read More...] about The Great Vasiliy Lomachenko Retires from Boxing: The Matrix Leaves the Ring
Josh Taylor Should Consider Retirement After Loss to Ekow Essuman
Josh Taylor, the Scottish boxing icon and former undisputed super-lightweight champion, has reached a pivotal moment in his career following his unanimous decision loss to Ekow Essuman on May 24, … [Read More...] about Josh Taylor Should Consider Retirement After Loss to Ekow Essuman