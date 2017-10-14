George Groves vs Jamie Cox Live Results on ITV Box Office

WBA Super World Super Middleweight champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) will defend his title against Jamie Cox (24-0,13 KOs) at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on October 14 as part of the quarter final for the World Boxing Super Series for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Groves vs. Cox is a battle between two British boxers, and part of the World Boxing Super Series: super-middleweight competition.

Groves at only 29 is an experienced veteran in boxing and recently became a world champion for the first time after several failed attempts at a world title he defeated Fedor Chudinov by TKO for the vacant WBA 168 pound strap.

Cox is 31 years old and unbeaten, he is older than Groves but doesn’t have the level of competition on his resume that Groves has, he is a southpaw and could present problems when he goes against his fellow Brit on Saturday night.

The experience could make a difference heading into the bout, with Groves fighting higher caliber opponents like James DeGale, Carl Froch and Badou Jack. Cox will have to bank on Groves tiring in the middle to later rounds to capitalize on his tendency to fade in fights.

The winner of tonight’s quarter final will advance to the semi final round against Chris Eubank Jr. and the winner of that will move to the finals for the Ali Trophy.

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox fight will be live in the UK on PPV through ITV Box Office.