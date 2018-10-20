Anthony Yarde vs Walter Gabriel Sequeira Live Stream on BT Sport and ESPN +

Anthony Yarde (16-0, 15 KOs) vs. Walter Gabriel Sequeira (21-4, 15 KOs) will be part of the Top Rank boxing and ESPN + broadcast in the USA and televised on BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Yarde a powerful puncher in the light heavyweight division, is currently undefeated with 15 of his 16 wins coming by way of knockout.

He is currently promoted by British boxing promoter Frank Warren and is becoming a local attraction, this will be a chance to gain new fans in the US and showcase his exciting style to a new audience.

His opponent tonight is Walter Gabriel Sequeira and he comes from Argentina where he fought the majority of his boxing matches.







Sequeira is on a 4 fight win streak and will be the huge underdog in this fight. If he can score an upset victory it will be one of those out of nowhere rare shockers that happen in boxing.

Also on the card is former title challenger Gary Corcoran he takes on “The Pexican” Johnny Garton in a welterweight bout. Corcoran went to Australia and gave former WBO world champion Jeff Horn one of his toughest fights before the bout was stopped in the 11th.

With a TKO win over Victor Ray Ankrah, he full believes he can continue to climb the ranks for another world title shot, but first he must beat durable Peckham slugger Garton.

The event takes place at the Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom.

