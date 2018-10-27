Regis Prograis vs Terry Flanagan, Baranchyk vs Yigit Quarterfinals Live Stream on DAZN

The World Boxing Super Series will hold quarterfinal matches for the super light weight division tournament on October 27 at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and the event will be streamed live on DAZN.

Regis Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs) the powerful young puncher from New Orleans will headline the event in his hometown against British boxer Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs).

The main event will pit two southpaws both 29 years old against each other one a devastating puncher the other a boxer who relies on work rate.

Prograis is making a name for himself as one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing, and he is widely considered the hardest hitter in the 140 pound division.







With highlight KO’s against his last six opponents he is looking to continue the KO streak tonight and put on a spectacular performance in front of his hometown fans.

Flanagan is coming off the very first loss of his professional boxing career when he got upset by American Maurice Hooker in June.

Tonight he will make his US debut away from the comforts of England where he has fought all of his fights. This will be a huge step up heading into an opponents backyard to try to pull off an upset of his own.

The co-main event Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit is a World championship fight for the IBF super lightweight belt.

Both Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) and Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs) are undefeated in their career, so someones zero has got to go, tonight will be the first time Yigit has fought in the United States most of his career has been in Europe, Baranchyk who is originally from Belarus has fought the majority of his fights in the United states so he will be more comfortable tonight.

The winner will make their dreams come true by becoming a world champion for the first time with the vacant IBF strap up for grabs.

World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals (140 pounds)

Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan (WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Title)

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit (Vacant IBF Super Lightweight Title)

Tonight’s event takes place at the Lakefront Arena, New Orleans and is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Sauerland Event and broadcast live in the United States on DAZN.

Watch the World Boxing Super Series (140-pound) quarterfinals October 27, 2018 at 8:00 pm ET/PT LIVE Stream on DAZN.

