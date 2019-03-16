WATCH Errol Spence Jr. vs Mikey Garcia FREE Livestream Prelim Undercard

Boxing fans can watch the entire Errol Spence Jr. vs Mikey Garcia Non-televised undercard live stream online thanks to the PBC ON FOX (Video stream below) YouTube channel.

The preliminary undercards showcase young up and coming talent who are on the rise. Many of the fighters are part of the stacked Al Haymon Premier Boxing Champions stable and hold decorated amateur backgrounds.

The event takes place at the AT&T football stadium in Arlington, Texas the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team, and it’s a great opportunity for these young boxers to fight on such a big stage.

The main Pay-Per-View broadcast will feature former super middleweight champion David Benavidez taking on contender J’Leon Love in the co-feature.







Undefeated Mexican southpaw Luis Nery will go up against Puerto Rico’s McJoe Arroyo and heavyweight contender Chris Arreola takes on Jean Pierre Augustin.

The main event will be an IBF world welterweight championship bout between champion Errol Spence Jr. and challenger Mikey Garcia. Both fighters are undefeated and headlining a PPV for the first time in their careers.

The undercard livestream video feed begins at 1:00 PM PT on March 16, 2019 followed by the PPV broadcast at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT.

PBC on FOX PPV March 16, 2019 Undercard Bouts

Lindolfo Delgado vs James Roach

Fernando Garcia vs Marlon Olea

Burley Brooks vs Randy Mast

Amon Rashidi vs Gabriel Gutierrez

Jessie Rodriguez vs Rauf Aghayev

Adrian Taylor vs Williams Deets

Robert Rodriguez vs Fernando Ibarra

Marsellos Wilder vs Mark Sanchez

Luis Coria vs Omar Garcia

Thomas Hill vs Christian Aguirre

Aaron Morales vs Fernando Robles

Jose Valenzuela vs Christian Velez

PBC ON FOX Errol Spence Jr. vs Mikey Garcia LIVE Prelims Undercard Video



Non-televised Prelims Part II



Video by PBC on FOX