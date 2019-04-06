Bare Knuckle FC 5: Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Live Stream Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on April 6 for a stacked card of bare knuckle boxing. The event will stream live online and fans can watch a FREE preliminary undercard stream on Facebook and Fite-TV.

The main event is a showdown between two former UFC fighters Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight. The bout will be contested at 145-lbs.

During the open media workout, Paulie Malignaggi who recently signed a contract to fight under the BKFC banner slapped Artem Lobov in the face. The two have bad blood since Malignaggi felt he was disrespected by UFC star Conor McGregor when he helped him spar for his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. only to have photos and video of the former boxing champion leaked online making it seem like he got his butt whooped in sparring.

Lobov is the good friend and stablemate of McGregor so Malignaggi would like to take out frustrations against him and wants to face him in the Bare Knuckle ring should he win tonight against Jason Knight.







The BKFC debut of Chris “The Crippler” Leben who is known for his stand and brawl style in the UFC will be highly anticipated and he will take on Justin Baesman at 205 pounds.

The Women’s American Featherweight Championship Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea will be a can’t miss between two tough female competitors ready to outshine the men.

Two Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final matches will also be part of the event, Rusty Crowder will take on Reggie Barnett and Abdiel Velazquez will face Johnny Bedford, with the winners advance to the next round.

The official commentary team for tonights BKFC event are play-by-play broadcast Sean Wheelock, former world boxing champion Antonio Tarver, and former UFC star and bare knuckle competitor Chris Lytle. Ron Kruck will handle the ringside interviews and reports, with special guest former two-division world champion boxer and new BKFC fighter Paulie Malignaggi to give his views especially on the main event.

BKFC 5 Fight Card

Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight (145 Lbs)

Justin Baesman vs. Chris Leben (205 Lbs)

Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea (Women’s American Featherweight Championship)

Sam Shewmaker vs. Chase Sherman (Heavyweight)

Rusty Crowder vs. Reggie Barnett (Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final)

Randy Hederick vs. Isaac Vallie-Flagg (165 Lbs)

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Johnny Bedford (Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final)

Khalib Harris vs. Harris Stephenson (165 Lbs)

Sheena Starr vs. Ivana Coleman (125 Lbs)

Troy Beets vs. Bobo O’Bannen (Heavyweight)

BARE KNUCKLE FC 5: ARTEM LOBOV VS. JASON KNIGHT will be shown live on April 6, 2019, 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS and can be viewed online for 29.99 on FITE-TV and www.bareknuckle.tv.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FREE PRELIMINARY BOUTS FROM BKFC 5 LIVE STREAM ON FACEBOOK (facebook.com/bareknucklefc) LIVE AND FITE-TV starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.