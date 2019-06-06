Watch BKB 17: Ricardo Franco vs James Connelly Live Online June 8

Ricardo Franco takes on James Connelly in the BKB Prizefighter Final this Saturday Night

Bare Knuckle Boxer Ricardo Franco could be one punch away from £10,000. That’s the prize that’s up for grabs when the Gainsborough fighter squares up to James Connelly in the final of the BKB ‘Prizefighter’ tournament at Indigo at the O2, London Saturday, June 8.

The winner also gets a shot at the world super-middleweight championship.

Franco reached the final with a stunning knockout, flattening Connor Tierney with a perfect left hook in and hopes to do the same to Connelly.







Franco said: “That punch landed right on the button, right on the sweet spot. I couldn’t have timed it any better. I was working on the combination in the changing room, it was a jab to the head, right to the body, then a left hook to the chin – and it couldn’t have landed any better. He was a tall, technical boxer and Connelly is the same. He will be expecting the same combination, so I will have to mix things up a bit. But from what I’ve seen of him, I think the left hook could work again. He leaves himself a bit open when he jabs and I should be quick enough to catch him.”

Franco hopes victory in June will lead to a shot at the king of BKB, Jimmy Sweeney. The Irishman is the sport’s No 1 and has his last fight penciled in for September.

Franco said: “Ever since I started bare knuckle boxing, I wanted to fight Jimmy. I know he’s a legend, but I’m confident I will beat him. He’s coming near the end, while I’m 26 and in the best shape of my life. I just think this is my time. He has a great style for bareknuckle boxing, but I just think I will be too quick for him. I would love to test myself against him. That’s the fight I want.”

The fight night promises to be an electrifying affair. Starting at 8pm, BKB17 has 9 red hot fights lined up, pairing fighters from BKB, traditional boxing and MMA.

UK adult broadcaster Television X will be broadcasting BKB17 on PPV from 8pm.

You can watch BKB17 live by:

