Errol Spence will be in for a shock if he thinks Manny Pacquiao is an easy fight

I believe Errol Spence Jr. is starting to believe his own hype.

These fanboys and YouTube reporters filled his head with so much hot air that he enters the ring thinking he is unbeatable.

These social media fanboys even called him the “Boogeyman” of the division.

After Spence got a rude awakening against Shawn Porter on Saturday night, I believe he realized that he can’t come into a fight thinking he is invincible, because many boxing fans had Porter winning that fight with his work rate and pressure.

Spence was in dog fight with Porter a guy he didn’t rate to highly. During the pre-fight face off, Spence told Porter he would knock him out and treated him like a stepping stone. Well that stepping stone gave him the business and beat him in my eyes. Spence was lucky to get the victory. One knockdown doesn’t make up for being brutalized for the majority of the rounds.

The real Boogeyman of the division is still Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

Keith Thurman told himself that the 40-year-old Pacquiao was small, had T-Rex arms, he was old, frail and weak, and couldn’t hurt him.

Thurman to his credit unlike the previous Pacquiao opponents who said they would go toe to toe with him actually did go toe to toe, but he got dropped and badly hurt to the body by the man who he thought was so small that he couldn’t touch him with his short T-Rex arms.

The majority of Pacman’s previous opponents were too scared to trade with him because they knew if they did he would destroy their faces or knock them out. Jeff Horn fought really dirty and got away with it. If the ref was fair and stopped all the choke holds, head butts, and grappling, Horn would have been sleeping on the canvas. At the end of the fight Horn’s face looked like a pumpkin because it was so swollen from a brutal round 9 rally by Pacquiao that nearly had the Australian out on his feet.

The reason why Manny hasn’t had many KO’s because almost all his foes will run and play it safe in the ring. Adrien Broner pretty much ran the entire fight and played defense, he would throw one or two punches but he was too scared to open up because if you watch the fight when he was on the ropes Pacman threw some arm punch flurries through his guard and it momentarily buckled Broner.

Broner felt that snap and those were just arm punches. Now imagine if Pacquiao loaded up with power on those shots? Broner would be in for a world of hurt if he exchanged blows.

Spence is a massive 147-pounder and he couldn’t even hurt a small Mikey Garcia. He hit him with everything but the kitchen sink.

If Spence thinks Pacquiao is easy work he could be in for a shock. Chris Algieri who fought both Pacquiao and Spence said Pacquiao has shocking power.

Shawn Porter who sparred many rounds with Manny Pacquiao said he was one of the hardest punchers he felt, and they were wearing big training gloves not the 8oz gloves they use in real fights.

If Spence goes into a fight with Pacquiao thinking he will just walk him down he could be in for a shock because if Pacquiao catches him with that lethal left he could shatter his orbital bone like he did Antonio Margarito.

I predict Spence learned a lesson from the Porter fight to not count an opponent out. He will fight Pacquiao at a distance and try to counter him coming in using the Juan Manuel Marquez strategy. He will not rush him or walk him down like Thurman did.