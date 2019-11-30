Robert Garcia: Pacquiao is the real deal, he won’t be an easy fight for Mikey

One of the best boxing trainers in the game, Robert Garcia, is also the head trainer to his younger brother Mikey and would like to see the four-weight division world champion back in the ring soon.

Mikey Garcia last fought in March 16, 2019 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. He faced undefeated welterweight champion Erroll Spence Jr. and lost by unanimous decision.

Mikey went up in weight to challenge Spence and many boxing fans felt he would get knocked out by one of the most feared fighters in boxing, but he was able to hold his own and last the distance.

The former lightweight champion could return to the ring at either light welterweight or welterweight, but he is still looking for an opponent that will get his juices flowing.

One of those opponents is WBA welterweight champion and ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao who is coming off a huge victory against Keith Thurman.

Trainer Robert Garcia was at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for the Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez and Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary doubleheader on Top Rank on ESPN+ when Fight Hype asked him about the possibility of a Mikey Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao fight.

“I really don’t know. As of right now there has been so much talk about Pacquiao but there is also talk about Mayweather coming back and if he does it will be with Pacquiao,” said Garcia. “We really don’t know what’s really happening or what’s going to happen. It all depends on what Mayweather decides because supposedly he is coming back for two fights next year. I’m pretty sure if one of those fights is Pacquiao, he will rather wait and fight Mayweather.”

Robert Garcia said Mikey would love to fight Manny Pacquiao but they can’t just wait around for that one fight and will have to look for other options.

If the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mikey Garcia happens, Robert who already went up against Pacquiao and lost with Brandon Rios and Antonio Margarito, believes it will be a tough fight for his brother.

“It won’t be easy,” Garcia said of a fight between Mikey and Pacquiao. “Pacquiao is the real deal. Pacquiao looked sensational throughout his career. At 40, he came out and beat Keith Thurman the way he did, he was impressive. Pacquiao is still a solid welterweight, one of the best in the business.”

“I can’t tell you how we would beat him but we would definitely come up with a game plan and be very well prepared. The fight won’t be easy.”

Garcia even suggested he would try to bring one of Manny Pacquiao’s old rivals into camp and help give tips should they secure the bout.

“Maybe we can have Juan Manuel Marquez come in and join our camp. Maybe give us some tips because he has fought him (Pacquiao) four times,” said Garcia, who believes he could get pointers from Marquez who famously knocked out Pacquiao in their fourth in counter.

