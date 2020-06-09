Watch Top Rank on ESPN: Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo Live Stream

Top Rank on ESPN returns on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 for their first live event since the Coronavirus pandemic. The main event will feature undefeated WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson taking on Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom will hold multiple Top Rank boxing events with no audience to make sure to follow the guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) is a 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist and is managed by boxing great Andre Ward.

He is fighting at 130-pounds to test the waters as his body is growing and he will take on tough Puerto Rican Felix Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The undercard will feature some up and coming top prospect talent.

Undefeated heavyweight knockout artists Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (3-0, 3 KOs) and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (6-0, 6 KOs) will both see action on tonight’s card in separate bouts.

Jared Anderson comes from Toledo, Ohio and worked as the chief sparring partner for undefeated WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to help prepare him for his rematch with Deontay Wilder. He will take on Johnnie Langston (8-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Guido Vianello (6-0, 6 KOs) is a 2016 Italian Olympian who trained on Abel Sanchez and he will fight hard hitting Don Haynesworth (16-3-1, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Two-time Olympic Gold medalist from Cuba, Robeisy Ramirez (2-1, 2 KOs), is best known for defeating Shakur Stevenson in the gold medal match at the 2016 Olympic games, will go up against Yeuri Andujar (5-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Johnnie Langston

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Don Haynesworth

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Yeuri Andujar

Middleweight – Calvin Metcalf vs Quatavious Cash

The fights begin at 7:00 PM ET/PT live on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes on June 9, 2020, the live stream is viewable online at espn.com/watch.

