Andre Berto: Mikey Garcia is too flatfooted for Manny Pacquiao

Former WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Andre Berto is busy staying in shape during the coronavirus pandemic just in case he gets a call from his management team telling him they have a fight lined up.

Berto hasn’t fought since beating Devon Alexander by split decision on August 4, 2018, but he is willing to step in the ring against anyone. He feels his injury ridden body is recovered thanks to the long two-year layoff.

Berto has already faced the legendary Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in the ring and would also be willing to face off against his friend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao if the opportunity arises.

Boxing reporter ESNEWS was visiting Berto as he was training at the Ten Goose boxing gym in Van Nuys, California, and asked him his feelings on possible match-up between Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao.

Berto feels the 32-year-old Mikey Garcia would be too stationary for the dynamic 41-year-old Filipino WBA welterweight champion and thinks it would play into Pacquiao’s advantage since he beats up flatfooted fighters pretty easy.

“I think Mikey might be a little bit too flatfooted for him,” Berto told ESNEWS. “One thing with Pacquiao, he has good hand speed and good power, but I think he really beats a lot of people with his feet. He is very good in and out, and a lot of guys are really flatfooted and not too bouncy on their toes. Pacquiao has tons of energy in those legs.

“Mikey is a great fighter, but if we are talking about him and Pac, I just think the experience Pacquiao has and the speed and explosiveness Pacquiao has. Him being a southpaw. Him never really being stationary. That is a lot to bring to the table. With a guy like Mikey who is very technically sound, he is a little more stationary. He is somebody that Pacquiao can run combinations on and spin around him.”

Pacquiao has no fight date or opponent lined up. The 8-division champion is busy training at home in the Philippines and keeping his body in good condition while under strict quarantine just in case he gets a fight set soon.

