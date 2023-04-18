LIVE STREAM: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Grand Arrivals Video

The big super-fight on April 22 between undefeated stars Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia is only a few days away and both combatants are eager to step into the ring.

To kick off fight week, the fighters will make their Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas in front of fans and it will be live streamed online.

Three-Division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has a large fan following and when he fights they show up, whether it be in Baltimore, Atlanta or Los Angeles, now he will make his way to Las Vegas as a headliner at the T-Mobile arena on Showtime Pay-Per-View in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Davis is no stranger to the bright lights and the main show, but for young California native Ryan Garcia who has never fought for a world title, he will be in new territory as this will be his very first main event on the big stage and on a massive Pay-Per-View.

Garcia also has a huge fanbase, he is similar to Oscar De La Hoya in his prime where most of his fans are young women who show up and go crazy over his good looks. He is a social media star with millions of followers on his various platforms.

This is a can’t miss event with two prime, young, undefeated fighters are putting their records on the line and giving the fans the fight they want to see. Whoever wins could become the next big boxing star especially if they win in sensational fashion.

Both fighters think they have more fans, but on fight night we will see who will be cheering the loudest and who will have the support when they fight on neutral ground in Las Vegas.

Watch the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Grand Arrivals live stream video on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

