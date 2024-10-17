Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Full Undisputed Championship Fight Video Replay

On October 12, the boxing world witnessed a historic showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as unbeaten WBC, IBF, and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) faced off against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) for the undisputed light heavyweight title. In a thrilling contest that showcased both fighters’ skills, Beterbiev emerged victorious by a twelve-round majority decision, marking a significant milestone as he became the light heavyweight division’s first undisputed ruler in the four-belt era.

From the opening bell, the fight was characterized by Beterbiev’s relentless aggression and Bivol’s strategic boxing. Beterbiev, known for his knockout power and unyielding style, pressed the action, forcing Bivol to adapt. The WBA champion, a technically skilled fighter with quick hands, focused on establishing his jab and staying out of Beterbiev’s reach.

Bivol’s initial strategy revolved around maintaining distance, utilizing his jab to score points while avoiding Beterbiev’s powerful punches. As the rounds progressed, Beterbiev’s pressure intensified. He sought to close the distance, attempting to overwhelm Bivol with combinations. However, Bivol showcased his boxing acumen, successfully countering with precision when Beterbiev committed to his attacks.

Round seven was a pivotal moment in the fight. Beterbiev found his rhythm, landing significant punches that visibly shook Bivol. The crowd erupted as Beterbiev unleashed his trademark power, making it clear he was hunting for a knockout. Despite this onslaught, Bivol demonstrated his resilience and ability to adapt. He managed to endure in subsequent rounds, finding openings to score effectively while keeping Beterbiev at bay.

As the fight entered the later rounds, Beterbiev continued to pursue Bivol, desperately seeking a knockout to secure a definitive victory. The tension in the arena was palpable, with fans on the edge of their seats as both fighters displayed their will to win. Bivol, however, stayed composed and executed his game plan, landing counters and maintaining a steady pace.

As the final bell rang, both fighters raised their hands, confident in their performances. The judges’ scores were revealed: 114-114, 115-113, and 116-112 in favor of Beterbiev. This majority decision crowned Beterbiev as the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four belt era, solidifying his status in the division and in boxing history.

Watch the Full Fight Video Replay of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol



