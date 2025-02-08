Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin Fight, How To Watch Live Online, Start Time

The boxing world is set for an electrifying heavyweight clash as Derek Chisora, the seasoned British heavyweight contender, squares off against Sweden’s Otto Wallin in what promises to be a test of endurance, strategy, and sheer willpower. Scheduled for February 8, 2025, this bout has garnered significant attention because it could be the last time Chisora steps into the boxing ring.

Derek Chisora, known for his relentless aggression and ‘warrior’ spirit inside the ring, has faced some of the division’s toughest competitors. His approach is straightforward – pressure, pressure, and more pressure, often leading to thrilling, fan friendly fights. Chisora’s resilience was on full display in his numerous battles, where he’s never one to back down from a challenge.

On the other side, Otto Wallin brings a different flavor to the match. Known for his tactical approach, Wallin uses his southpaw stance to his advantage, employing a blend of technical boxing and strategic counter-punching. His bout against Tyson Fury showcased his ability to go the distance against top-tier opponents, proving he’s not just a gatekeeper but a genuine contender.

This fight is not just about contrasting styles but also about proving points. For Chisora, it’s another opportunity to show he’s still among the elite, while Wallin aims to solidify his status as a top heavyweight. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Chisora’s relentless pressure will overwhelm Wallin’s calculated boxing, or if Wallin’s precision will outlast Chisora’s famed endurance. This matchup is more than just a fight; it’s a narrative of heart versus strategy in the heavyweight division.

Main Card

Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

Light Heavyweight: Mickael Diallo vs. Zach Parker

Featherweight: Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller – Abdulah’s Commonwealth title

Super Lightweight: Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan – Rafferty’s British and Commonwealth titles, vacant WBC International title

Middleweight: Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati

Heavyweight: Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov – Hysa’s WBO European title

Prelims

Super Welterweight: Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy

Middleweight: Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar

Heavyweight: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka

Super Featherweight: Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler

The Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin fight can be watched through several streaming services, depending on your location:

In the United States:

The fight is available on ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ to stream the fight live via the ESPN+ app, which is accessible on various platforms like PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, and Smart TVs. A monthly subscription costs $10.99, while an annual subscription is $109.99.

In the UK:

The fight will be broadcast on TNT Sports and can be streamed live on the discovery+ Premium app or through the TNT Sports app and online player. This is included if you have a TNT Sports subscription through providers like Sky TV, TalkTalk TV, or BT TV. Alternatively, you can get a discovery+ Premium subscription which offers a month-to-month contract.

Outside the UK and Ireland:

The fight is available on DAZN. You’ll need a DAZN subscription to watch this event. DAZN is available in over 200 countries, and you can check their website www.dazn.com for pricing and subscription details relevant to your country.

For viewers outside their home country or in regions where the fight isn’t broadcast:

You might use a VPN to access the streams mentioned above by connecting to a server in a country where the fight is available to watch.

Date and Start Time:

The Chisora vs Wallin fight takes place on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 6:30 pm GMT.

Please note that streaming rights can change, so it’s always good to check the official websites of DAZN, ESPN+, or TNT Sports closer to the event date for any updates or changes in broadcasting.

