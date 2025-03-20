LIVE Stream: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker Final Fight Press Conference Video

Las Vegas, NV – March 19, 2025 – WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora prepares to defend his titles against top contender Chordale Booker this Saturday, March 22, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Before the fists fly, fans will get their first major glimpse of the showdown at the final press conference, scheduled to stream live on YouTube, Thursday, March 20, courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

The press conference, set to begin at 1:00 PM PDT, promises to deliver the final verbal salvos between the 6-foot-6 champion Fundora and the determined challenger Booker, who is looking to seize his first world title. With the stakes sky-high in the 154-pound division, this event will offer a window into the fighters’ mindsets just two days before they step into the ring for a 12-round clash that headlines PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video.

Fundora, a 27-year-old southpaw from Coachella, California, enters the bout with a record of 21-1-1, including 13 knockouts. His towering frame and relentless, fan-friendly style have made him a standout in the super welterweight ranks. This will mark his first defense of the titles he claimed in a grueling split-decision victory over Tim Tszyu nearly a year ago on March 30, 2024. That bloody battle solidified Fundora as a force to be reckoned with, but it also left him with a lengthy layoff—ending just eight days shy of a full year when he faces Booker this weekend.

“I’m ready to show the world that ‘The Towering Inferno’ is back,” Fundora said in a recent virtual press conference. “I’ve been training hard to defend these belts, and I’m not overlooking anyone. Expect me to leave it all in the ring like I always do.”

Standing in his way is Chordale Booker, a 33-year-old southpaw from Stamford, Connecticut, with a record of 23-1 and 11 knockouts. Riding a six-fight win streak since his lone loss in 2022, Booker has steadily climbed the rankings, earning this shot at glory with victories over seasoned contenders like Greg Vendetti and Brian Damian Chaves. Known for his slick movement and counterpunching ability, Booker sees this fight as a life-changing opportunity.

“A win over Fundora doesn’t just get me the belts—it changes everything,” Booker said earlier this month. “I know people doubt me, but I’ve prepared for every version of him. I’m coming to make a statement.”

Thursday’s press conference will be more than just a war of words between the main event fighters. The undercard features rising stars and seasoned veterans alike, and several of them are expected to speak. Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) will preview his 10-round super welterweight bout against Guido Emmanuel Schramm, while middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) will share the stage ahead of his clash with crafty veteran Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs). Both fights promise fireworks and could steal the spotlight if the main event delivers anything less than expected.

The YouTube stream, hosted on the Premier Boxing Champions channel, offers fans worldwide a free chance to catch the action live, starting at 1:00 PM PDT. Analysts expect the press conference to shed light on how Fundora plans to leverage his height and power against Booker’s speed and defensive savvy. Will Fundora double down on his aggressive, volume-punching approach, or has he devised a new strategy to counter Booker’s elusiveness? And how will Booker respond to the doubters who see him as a heavy underdog against the towering champion?

The super welterweight division is one of boxing’s most competitive, with names like Errol Spence Jr., Jermell Charlo, and Bakhram Murtazaliev looming as potential future foes for the winner. For Fundora, a convincing victory could pave the way to superstardom and blockbuster matchups. For Booker, it’s a chance to flip the script and establish himself as a legitimate threat.

As the clock ticks down to Saturday’s opening bell, the March 20 press conference will set the tone. Tune in to YouTube at 1:00 PM PDT to see the sparks fly before the fists do. One thing is certain: in Las Vegas, where dreams are made and broken, this weekend’s showdown is shaping up to be a defining moment for both fighters.

Fight Card

154-pound Super Welterweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker, 12 rounds – Fundora’s WBC and WBO titles

154-pound Super Welterweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 10 rounds

160-pound Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha, 10 rounds

147-pound Welterweight: Freudis Rojas vs. Maurice Lee, 8 rounds

130-pound Super Featherweight: Alberto Mora Garcia vs. Viktor Slavinskyi, 8 rounds

135-pound Lightweight: Robert Guerrero vs. Sean Armas, 4 rounds

122-pound Super Bantamweight: Brayan Gonzalez vs. Justin Marquez, 4 rounds

122-pound Super Bantamweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter, 6 rounds

154-pound Super Welterweight: Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Duran, 6 rounds

135-pound Lightweight: Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds

