Devin Haney Retains WBC #1 Welterweight Ranking, Eyes Blockbuster Clash with Teofimo Lopez in 2025

Devin Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion and ex-WBC junior welterweight titleholder, continues to hold the #1 spot in the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) welterweight rankings, solidifying his status as a top contender in the 147-pound division. Following his unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, in a high-profile Times Square boxing event, Haney’s trajectory is pointing toward a potential mega-fight with WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, a matchup that could define the future of both fighters’ careers.

Haney’s recent win over Ramirez, a former unified junior welterweight champion, showcased his technical brilliance and resilience. Despite moving up to welterweight for the first time, Haney dominated the 12-round bout, earning praise from analysts for his precision and ring generalship. The WBC’s latest rankings update on May 13, 2025, reaffirmed Haney’s position at the top of the welterweight division, setting the stage for high-stakes opportunities.

Rumors of a Haney-Lopez showdown have gained significant traction, with boxing fans and insiders buzzing about the potential 2025 clash. Posts on social media have fueled speculation, with reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Alalshikh, is keen on making this long-awaited grudge match a reality. One post claimed that an announcement for the fight could be imminent, highlighting the growing anticipation for what could be one of the biggest headliners of the year.

Haney and Lopez, both former lightweight standouts, have a storied history of verbal sparring, dating back to their days at 135 pounds. The rivalry intensified in 2020 when confusion over the WBC lightweight title—complicated by Lopez’s “Franchise” designation and Haney’s elevation to full champion—sparked debates about who was the true champion. Haney recently addressed the potential matchup, stating in an interview with The Ring magazine, “We’re all growing together, these are the biggest fights in the world!” His comments reflect the mutual respect and competitive fire that could make this bout a tactical chess match between two of boxing’s most skilled technicians.

Lopez, fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. on May 2, 2025, in the same Times Square card, remains a dominant force in the junior welterweight division. The Brooklyn native, who holds the WBO and The Ring titles at 140 pounds, has a record of 22-1 with 13 knockouts and is known for rising to the occasion in high-stakes fights, as seen in his upset victories over Vasyl Lomachenko and Josh Taylor. However, Lopez has faced criticism for allegedly avoiding Haney in the past, with Haney claiming that Lopez turned down a proposed fight in Saudi Arabia for October 2024.

The potential Haney-Lopez fight, likely contested at 140 pounds given Lopez’s current titles, promises to be a clash of contrasting styles. Haney, with an undefeated record of 32-0 (1 NC, 15 KOs), is a master of distance and defense, using his 71-inch reach and footwork to outbox opponents. Lopez, slightly shorter at 5’8” with a 68.5-inch reach, brings explosive power and a knack for adapting mid-fight. Bookmakers currently list Haney as a slight favorite at -200, with Lopez at +130, reflecting a closely contested matchup.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who represent Haney and Lopez respectively, have been in discussions with Alalshikh to finalize details. While no official date or venue has been confirmed, sources indicate that the fight could headline a major event in the Middle East or the United States, with ESPN and DAZN PPV as likely broadcasters. The involvement of Alalshikh, known for orchestrating blockbuster fights like Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, adds credibility to the rumors.

However, not all sentiments are unified. Some boxing fans have accused both fighters of ducking other challenges, with one user claiming Haney is demanding “insane money” to face Lopez, while others argue Lopez has avoided Haney for years. These claims remain unverified, but they show the intense fan interest surrounding the potential bout.

For Haney, a win over Lopez could pave the way for a rematch with Ryan Garcia, whose controversial victory over Haney in April 2024 was overturned to a no-contest due to Garcia’s failed drug test or a possible WBC title fight against the winner of Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios which takes place in July. For Lopez, defeating Haney would cement his legacy as one of boxing’s elite and open doors to fights with other top names like Gervonta Davis or Subriel Matias.

