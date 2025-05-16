How to Watch Misfits Boxing 21: Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart – Date, Start Time, and Streaming Details

Misfits Boxing returns with an explosive night of crossover combat as former UFC stars Darren Till and Darren Stewart headline MF & DAZN: X Series 21 in a cruiserweight showdown. Set to take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Vaillant Live (Becketwell Live) in Derby, England, this event promises action with a stacked fight card.

Misfits Boxing 21, billed as “Blinders and Brawls,” features a main event clash between Darren Till (1-0, 1 KO in boxing) and Darren Stewart, who is making his professional boxing debut. Till, the Liverpool native known as “The Gorilla,” is coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor in January 2025 at Misfits Boxing 20. Stewart, a London-based fighter nicknamed “The Dentist,” brings his MMA experience (16-10, 2 NC) into the ring for this eight-round cruiserweight bout.

The card also includes a co-main event for the Misfits Boxing light heavyweight title, with Idris Virgo defending against Ty Mitchell, plus a heavyweight title fight between Chase DeMoor and Tank Tolman. Additional bouts feature social media influencers, rappers, and reality TV stars, including a unique heavyweight “Survivor Tag” match.

Date and Start Time

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Location: Vaillant Live (Becketwell Live), Derby, England, United Kingdom

Main Card Start Time: Approximately 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM CT)

Main Event Ringwalks (Estimated): Around 10:20 PM BST (5:20 PM ET / 2:20 PM PT / 4:20 PM CT)

How to Watch Misfits Boxing 21

Streaming on DAZN

Misfits Boxing 21 will be broadcast live on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, in over 200 countries. To watch the event, you’ll need a DAZN subscription. Here’s how to access the stream:

Sign Up for DAZN: Visit www.DAZN.com or download the DAZN app on your preferred device (smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or gaming console).

Subscription Options:

Annual Saver Plan: £119.99 (UK) / $224.99 (US) for 12 months, equivalent to approximately £10/month or $18.75/month.

Monthly Flex Pass: £24.99 (UK) / $29.99 (US) per month, cancel anytime.

Stream the Event: The entire fight card, including Till vs. Stewart, will be available live on DAZN. A subscription also grants access to additional content like documentaries, press conferences, weigh-ins, and other sports such as boxing, MMA, football, and more.

Below is the confirmed fight card for Misfits Boxing 21, featuring the bouts as provided, including weights from the official weigh-in on May 15, 2025:

Main Event: Cruiserweight (8 Rounds)

Darren Till (199.8 lbs) vs. Darren Stewart (199.7 lbs)

Co-Main Event: Light Heavyweight (MF Boxing Title)

Idris Virgo (174.2 lbs) vs. Ty Mitchell (173.1 lbs)

Heavyweight (MFB Title)

Chase DeMoor (238.8 lbs) vs. Tank Tolman (241.5 lbs)

Lightweight

Walid Sharks (133.4 lbs) vs. Fox The G (135 lbs)

Heavyweight

Wakey Wines (216.9 lbs) vs. Mo Deen (249.9 lbs)

Heavyweight

Jordan Banjo (240.4 lbs) vs. Wil Anderson (213.2 lbs)

Heavyweight Survivor Tag

Godson Umeh (240.6 lbs) vs. Tempo Arts (270 lbs) vs. Big Tobz (215.4 lbs) vs. Curtis Pritchard (220.1 lbs)

Lightweight

Joey Knight (133.4 lbs) vs. Andy Howson (134.7 lbs)

Middleweight

Amir Anderson (159.9 lbs) vs. Ernesto Olvera (159.7 lbs)

Super Bantamweight

Dylan Price (122.2 lbs) vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla (122.7 lbs)

