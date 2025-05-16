MISFITS BOXING X SERIES 21: Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart Free Live Fight Prelims Video

Former UFC stars Darren Till and Darren Stewart are set to collide in a highly anticipated cruiserweight boxing match, headlining MISFITS & DAZN X SERIES 21 tonight at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The event, titled “Blinders and Brawls,” promises an action-packed evening of crossover boxing, streaming live on DAZN in over 200 countries.

A free live stream preliminary fight card and countdown show will be available online at Misfits Boxing YouTube Page.

Darren Till, known as “The Gorilla,” enters the ring with a 1-0 professional boxing record, fresh off a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Anthony Taylor in January at Misfits Boxing 20 in Manchester. The 32-year-old Liverpool native, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, has transitioned to boxing after parting ways with the UFC following a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022. Till’s striking prowess and aggressive style have made him a fan favorite, and he’s vowed to deliver “f*cking violence” in this eight-round bout.

Facing him is Darren Stewart, nicknamed “The Dentist,” who makes his professional boxing debut. The 34-year-old Londoner, with a 16-10 MMA record, including a 5-7 stint in the UFC, last competed in March 2024, suffering a knockout loss to Carlos Pereira at Cage Warriors 169. Stewart, who briefly retired from combat sports in August 2024 citing financial struggles, returns to action in a new discipline, aiming to make a statement against his fellow UFC veteran.

The matchup was originally scheduled for March 29 in Manchester as the co-main event under a KSI vs. Dillon Danis headliner, but the card was postponed after KSI fell ill. Now elevated to the main event, Till and Stewart have expressed mutual respect, with Till acknowledging Stewart’s toughness and UFC pedigree. “He’s a solid competitor. I know he can fight,” Till said at the press conference. “We’re both coming for violence.”

The Misfits Boxing 21 card features a stacked lineup, including a co-main event light heavyweight title fight between champion Idris Virgo and challenger Ty Mitchell. Other notable bouts include a heavyweight title clash between Chase DeMoor and Tank Tolman, a unique “Survivor Tag” match with Big Tobz, Curtis Pritchard, Godson Umeh, and Tempo Arts, and influencer-driven fights like Wakey Wines vs. Mo Deen and Jordan Banjo vs. Wil Anderson.

Both fighters made weight on Thursday, with Till at 199.8 pounds and Stewart at 199.7 pounds, setting the stage for a competitive cruiserweight showdown. The weigh-in saw a respectful staredown, with Till emphasizing his intent to secure a knockout over the scheduled eight rounds.

Fans can catch the action live on DAZN, starting with the free live prelims stream at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT. Subscription options include a Monthly Flexible pass at £24.99 or an Annual Super Saver for £119.99. The event is expected to draw significant attention, blending the worlds of MMA, influencer boxing, and traditional pugilism.

As Till looks to build on his boxing momentum and Stewart aims to kick off his boxing career with a bang, Misfits Boxing 21 is poised to deliver an unforgettable night of combat sports entertainment.

MISFITS & DAZN X SERIES 21 DARREN TILL VS. DARREN STEWART COUNTDOWN SHOW LIVESTREAM



For more information on streaming, visit www.dazn.com.

