Watch Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz and Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna Live on Amazon Prime Video

Las Vegas, NV – May 31, 2025 – The Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set to ignite tonight as two blockbuster super middleweight bouts take center-judging boxing fans with a thrilling double-header. WBA interim super middleweight champion Caleb Plant defends his title against hard-hitting Mexican knockout artist Armando Resendiz in the main event, while former two-division world champion Jermall Charlo returns from an 18-month layoff to face veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in the co-main event. The action-packed card, presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), streams live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, promising an unforgettable night for fight fans worldwide.

In the main event, Nashville’s own Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) puts his WBA interim super middleweight title on the line against Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs), a dangerous Mexican fighter known for his relentless pressure and knockout power. Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, is coming off a sensational ninth-round stoppage of Trevor McCumby in September 2024, where he overcame an early knockdown to reclaim his spot among boxing’s elite.

Plant, 32, is laser-focused on proving he’s still a top-tier contender, with his sights set on bigger fights down the road. However, Resendiz, 26, is no easy task. The Mexican brawler stunned fans with a 10th-round stoppage of former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd in 2024 and has stopped his last three opponents, showcasing his devastating power. As former sparring partners, this adds an extra layer of intensity to this 12-round clash. Plant’s technical skill and ring IQ will be tested against Resendiz’s aggressive, all-action style. “You’re going to get it,” Plant warned Resendiz at the final press conference, promising a performance that will keep him on track for a blockbuster future showdown.

In the co-main event, Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs), a former super welterweight and middleweight world champion, steps back into the ring after an 18-month hiatus to face Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Charlo, moving up to the 168-pound division, is determined to reclaim his status as one of boxing’s elite. “I’m back, ready to take over 168,” Charlo declared during a recent media workout, outlining his ambitious plan to defeat LaManna, challenge Plant, and eventually face pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

LaManna, a New Jersey native, is riding a nine-fight win streak since his 2021 loss to Erislandy Lara, with six of those victories coming by knockout. Calling this his “last shot at greatness,” the 33-year-old veteran is in the best shape of his career and aims to pull off a monumental upset against the undefeated Charlo. “This is my moment to test my skills against a two-division world champion,” LaManna said, brimming with confidence.

Adding fuel to the fire, Plant and Charlo are on a collision course for a highly anticipated grudge match later in 2025, provided both emerge victorious tonight. The bad blood between the two stems from a heated 2023 altercation where Plant slapped Charlo during a press event, an incident Charlo hasn’t forgotten. “He snuck me, but he couldn’t drop me,” Charlo said, dismissing Plant’s power and vowing to settle the score in the ring. Plant, unfazed, promised to “step on” Charlo if they meet, but first, both must navigate their dangerous opponents tonight.

The card also features exciting undercard bouts, including Yoenli Hernandez (7-0) vs. Kyrone Davis in a middleweight clash and rising star Curmel Moton (7-0) against Renny Viamonte in a super featherweight bout. Fans can catch every punch live on Prime Video, included with an Amazon Prime subscription, offering seamless streaming for viewers in the United States and select countries.

Tonight’s fights are more than just tune-ups. For Plant, a win solidifies his path toward a rematch with Canelo Alvarez or a blockbuster showdown with Charlo. For Charlo, a dominant performance could propel him back into the spotlight after his long layoff. Resendiz and LaManna, meanwhile, are hungry to spoil those plans and etch their names in boxing history with career-defining upsets.

Don’t miss this electrifying night of boxing action, where legacies are on the line, and every punch could change the trajectory of the super middleweight division. Tune in to Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT to witness the drama unfold live from Las Vegas

