Brian Norman Jr. vs Jin Sasaki Live Stream Fight Details

Tokyo, Japan – On Thursday, June 19, 2025, WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) will make his second title defense against Japanese challenger Jin Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

This clash pits the undefeated American champion against a hometown favorite known for his relentless punching power, promising an electrifying night of boxing. Fans worldwide are eager to see if Norman can continue his reign or if Sasaki will pull off a historic upset to become Japan’s first welterweight world champion.

Brian Norman Jr., a 24-year-old from Decatur, Georgia, has quickly risen to prominence in the welterweight division. After capturing the interim WBO title with an upset knockout of Giovani Santillan in May 2024, Norman was elevated to full champion when Terence Crawford vacated the belt. Known as “The Assassin II,” Norman boasts a 78% knockout rate and is confident heading into hostile territory. “I know Sasaki’s habits and techniques. There’s nothing he can do to surprise me besides grow a third arm,” Norman said at the final press conference, exuding the composure of a seasoned champion.

Jin Sasaki, a 23-year-old from Hachioji, Tokyo, is unbeaten in his last nine fights and carries a 78% knockout rate of his own. Despite a loss in 2021 to Andy Hiraoka at super lightweight, Sasaki has since moved up to welterweight, showcasing his power and volume-punching style. His January 2025 unanimous decision win over Shoki Sakai on the Naoya Inoue-Ye Joon Kim undercard earned him this title shot. Sasaki is brimming with confidence, declaring, “My victory will not be a miracle or coincidence; it’s inevitable.”

Both fighters weighed in at 146.8 pounds, setting the stage for a 12-round battle for Norman’s WBO welterweight crown. The referee will be Gustavo Tomas (Argentina), with judges Richard Blouin (Canada), Tetsuya Iida (Japan), and Robin Taylor (USA) scoring the bout.

For Norman, a victory solidifies his status as one of boxing’s rising stars and could pave the way for unification bouts in the competitive 147-pound division. He’s already dismissed a potential fight with IBF/WBA champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis as premature, focusing instead on dominating Sasaki. For Sasaki, a win would mark a historic moment for Japanese boxing, adding to the nation’s growing list of world champions. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has praised Sasaki’s power and volume, predicting a “dramatic, action-packed” showdown due to the fighters’ complementary styles.

How to Watch Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki Live

Boxing fans can catch the Norman vs. Sasaki fight and the undercard live on ESPN+ in the United States. The broadcast begins at 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 19, with the main event ring walks expected around 7:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 a.m. PT. Timings may shift depending on the length of undercard bouts.

United States: Stream live on ESPN+. New and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of ESPN+ for $4.99 per month, a 50% discount off the regular $11.99 monthly rate.

United Kingdom: Check local listings, as Sky Sports or other platforms may carry the event.

Other Regions: Availability varies by country. Fans should check with local sports streaming services or ESPN+ international partners.

The Tokyo card features several intriguing undercard bouts, including:

Sora Tanaka (146.8 lbs) vs. Takeru Kobata (146.8 lbs) – Welterweight

Yuya Oku (125.4 lbs) vs. Reiya Abe (125.7 lbs) – Featherweight

Cristian Araneta (107.6 lbs) vs. Thanongsak Simsri (107.4 lbs) – Light Flyweight

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Norman is the favorite at -550, while Sasaki is the underdog at +380. Norman’s technical skill and knockout power make him the frontrunner, but Sasaki’s home advantage and aggressive style could make this a closer contest than the odds suggest.

The Norman vs. Sasaki fight is a classic champion-challenger narrative, with Norman aiming to cement his legacy and Sasaki chasing a dream to make history. As Norman put it, “I just like to fight, and I will have fun in the ring come June 19.” Whether it’s Norman’s precision or Sasaki’s heart that prevails, this welterweight title fight is set to deliver fireworks.

Tune in to ESPN+ early Thursday morning to witness the action live from Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium.

