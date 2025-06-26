Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon Fight Livestream on BLK Prime June 27

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will return to the ring this Friday, June 27, facing Tyrrell “Too Real” Herndon in a pivotal 10-round heavyweight bout at Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State University campus in Kansas. The fight marks a critical crossroads for both men, with all eyes on the the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, who is seeking to revive his career after a string of setbacks.

Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs), once the most feared puncher in the division, enters the contest on a two-fight losing streak, having been outpointed by Joseph Parker and stopped by Zhilei Zhang in his last two outings. Now 39 years old, Wilder is looking to prove he still belongs among the heavyweight elite and has declared this bout a must-win if he is to pursue lucrative future matchups, including a long-discussed clash with Anthony Joshua.

“I lost my confidence, but it’s back,” Wilder told reporters this week, emphasizing that he’s worked hard to rediscover his self-belief and is ready to show the world what he has left. The fight is seen as a “get right” opportunity for Wilder, who remains ranked number 12 by the WBC and is still regarded as one of boxing’s greatest knockout artists, with a staggering 98% KO rate.

Tyrrell Herndon (24-5, 15 KOs), 37, sees Friday as the biggest night of his career. While Herndon is on a three-fight win streak, he has never faced an opponent of Wilder’s caliber and has been stopped four times in his five defeats. Nevertheless, Herndon’s power and resilience make him a live underdog, and he’s eager to seize the moment against a former world champion.

Fight Details and Undercard:

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Venue: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET (main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET)

Broadcast: BLK Prime and PPV.com in the US

The event features a full undercard, including bouts in the lightweight, super flyweight, cruiserweight, and featherweight divisions.

For Wilder, victory is non-negotiable. A loss could spell the end of his run at the top of the heavyweight division, while a win could set up one final run at championship glory or a blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua. For Herndon, an upset would be career-defining, instantly catapulting him into the heavyweight spotlight.

Most analysts see Wilder as a heavy favorite, given his experience, power, and pedigree. Herndon’s best chance may be to survive the early rounds and hope to exploit any lingering doubts in Wilder’s mind. However, the consensus is that Wilder will look to make a statement and end the fight in trademark fashion—with a knockout.

The world will be watching to see if Wilder can reignite his career or if Herndon can pull off a monumental upset in Wichita.

