El Salvador Enlists International Boxing & MMA Consultants to Serve as Professional Combat Sports Commission

El Salvador has a goal to become a center for major boxing and MMA events as part of President Nayib Bukele’s broader vision. The Boxing Federation has appointed International Boxing & MMA Consultants, Inc. (“IBMC”) as the national athletic commission overseeing professional boxing, mixed martial arts, and other combat sports in El Salvador.

IBMC has provided consultation, services, training, and assistance for combat sport commissions in countries such as Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Bermuda. It is led by former Illinois Boxing Commissioner Joel Campuzano, who has decades of experience in boxing and MMA, working with commission officials across the United States, Canada, Central America, as well as serving in South America as a Latin American Liaison for the Association of Boxing Commissioners (ABC).

“We at International Boxing & MMA are gratified that the Salvadorian Boxing Federation has entrusted us with helping to support this new, exciting phase of professional combative sports in the country,” Campuzano said. “We understand that El Salvador is attracting huge interest and investment to serve as a regional and global hub for boxing and MMA. Our experienced team and extensive industry network are ready, under the authority and reporting to the national government authority to support that growth, while emphasizing safety and fairness in the ring, the cage, and on the mat. El Salvador will become the Gold Standard of the region.”

IBMC will be responsible for licensing, regulating, and reporting pending events and results of professional boxing, MMA, and all other professional combat sport events in El Salvador in order to continue attracting attention worldwide as a welcome venue for combat sports.

For additional information about IBMC please go HERE: internationalbmc.com

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL BOXING & MMA CONSULTANTS, INC.: The vision of “IBMC” is to be the global frontrunner in combat sports regulation worldwide, defining unmatched benchmarks in professionalism, integrity, and safety. We aim to serve as the universal foundation upon which regulatory commissions in all countries, cities, territories, and localities foster, develop, and expand their combat sports landscapes. Additionally, our objective is to institute precise procedures for reviewing and approving competitive matches, ensuring accurate and comprehensive record-keeping.

