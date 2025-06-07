Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Live Stream Fight Prelims

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, the historic Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, will transform from the home of Ipswich Town FC into a battleground for one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes of the year. Fabio Wardley, the undefeated British powerhouse, takes on Australia’s rising star Justis Huni for the vacant WBA Interim Heavyweight Title in a fight that promises fireworks.

Promoted by Queensberry Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing, Tasman Fighters, and Goldstar, this epic showdown will be broadcast live on DAZN to over 200 countries with a free live stream preliminary card on YouTube starting at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. Here’s why this fight card is a must-watch for boxing fans worldwide.

Fabio Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is a knockout machine with a staggering 94% stoppage rate, making him one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the division. The 30-year-old Ipswich native is riding high after a brutal first-round knockout of Frazer Clarke in October 2024, avenging their thrilling draw earlier that year. A lifelong Ipswich Town supporter, Wardley’s dream of fighting at Portman Road adds an emotional layer to this homecoming. He’s not just fighting for the interim WBA title but for a chance to position himself as the mandatory challenger for the WBA world title, currently held by Kubrat Pulev, with Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois looming as future targets.

Standing in his way is Justis Huni (12-0, 7 KOs), the 26-year-old Australian prodigy and WBO No. 1-ranked contender. Huni, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, brings a technical edge with fast hands and sharp ring IQ. Fresh off a second-round stoppage of Shaun Potgieter and a hard-fought decision over former world title challenger Kevin Lerena, Huni is stepping into hostile territory to upset Wardley’s homecoming. This clash of styles—Wardley’s aggressive, power-punching approach versus Huni’s fleet-footed, technical boxing—sets the stage for a classic heavyweight battle.

Wardley, the -360 betting favorite, will look to leverage his one-inch height advantage and devastating power, while Huni (+260 underdog) aims to outbox his opponent and survive the early onslaught. Promoter Frank Warren called it a “50-50 fight on paper,” emphasizing the stakes: the winner is one step closer to a world title shot. Don’t miss the ring walks, expected around 9:30–10:00 PM BST (4:30 PM EST/1:30 PM PST), as these undefeated titans collide.

The Wardley vs. Huni card is packed with compelling matchups, showcasing a mix of young talent, seasoned veterans, and title fights. Here’s a look at the key bouts on the undercard:

Pierce O’Leary vs. Liam Dillon (Super Lightweight, 12 rounds): Ireland’s undefeated “Big Bang” O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) faces former British super featherweight champion Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant European super lightweight title. O’Leary’s aggressive style and recent stoppage of Jose Edgardo Perdomo make him a favorite, but Dillon’s resilience, shown in his split-decision win over Mace Ruegg, promises a competitive clash.

Mike Perez vs. Steven Ward (Cruiserweight, 10 rounds): Veteran Mike Perez takes on Belfast’s Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs), who stopped Tommy McCarthy in March. This bout adds depth to the card with experienced fighters looking to make a statement.

Nelson Hysa vs. Patrick Korte (Heavyweight, 8 rounds): The 40-year-old Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) brings explosive power to the heavyweight division, facing Patrick Korte in a fight that could steal the show.

Sam Gilley vs. Louis Greene (Super Welterweight, 12 rounds): A domestic showdown with high stakes, as Gilley and Greene vie for supremacy in the 154-pound division.

Additional Bouts: The card features rising prospects like Umar Khan (11-0, featherweight), Lillie Winch (4-0, female featherweight), Jack Williams (2-0, super bantamweight), Billy Adams (junior lightweight), and Lewis Richardson (middleweight), ensuring action from start to finish.

This fight marks the first professional boxing event at Portman Road, a 30,056-capacity venue that will also host Ed Sheeran concerts later in 2025. For Wardley, it’s a personal milestone, fighting in front of his hometown crowd. “It feels different,” Wardley said at the press conference. “Walking past places I know has made this week chill. My power is undeniable—every opponent has hit the canvas.” Huni, unfazed, responded, “My ring IQ and experience will show. Words don’t matter; it’s what happens in that centre circle.”

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Prelims



A win catchecks either fighter into the heavyweight elite, with a potential world title shot in 2026. The undercard, loaded with title fights and prospects, ensures a night of non-stop action. Fans can stream the entire event live on DAZN, with subscriptions starting at £9.99/month (12-month contract) or £99.99/year in the UK, and $24.99/month or $224.99/year in the US. The main card kicks off at 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT).

