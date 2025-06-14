Hitchins vs. Kambosos Jr. Before the Bell: Free Live Stream Fight Prelims on YouTube

New York, NY – June 13, 2025 – Boxing fans, get ready for an electrifying night of action as the “Before the Bell” prelims for the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card will be streamed live and free on YouTube this Saturday, June 14, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The prelims serve as the perfect appetizer for the main event, where IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins defends his title against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, broadcast live on DAZN.

The “Before the Bell” prelims promise a stacked lineup of rising stars and competitive bouts, showcasing the next generation of boxing talent. Fans can tune in to DAZN or Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channels to catch every punch, free of charge, before the main card kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Here’s a look at what’s in store:

Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers (Super Featherweight, 4 Rounds): Kicking off the night, Zaquin Moses (3-0, 2 KOs) looks to keep his undefeated record intact against Carl Rogers (3-2). Moses, a promising prospect, aims to make a statement with his explosive style.

Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva (Super Welterweight, 6 Rounds): Indian Olympian Nishant Dev (1-0, 1 KO) brings his devastating power to the ring following a first-round knockout in his pro debut. He faces Josue Silva (3-2, 1 KO), who’s hungry to upset the rising star.

Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo (Bantamweight, 4 Rounds): British teenage sensation Adam Maca makes his professional debut in a highly anticipated bout against Rafael Castillo. Expect fireworks as Maca looks to launch his career with a bang.

These prelims are a showcase of hungry contenders and fresh faces, setting the stage for the main event where Brooklyn’s own Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line against Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. (22-3, 10 KOs). The bad blood between the two fighters has already spilled over, with a heated press conference featuring shoves, insults, and even a microphone-swinging incident involving Kambosos’ father. This grudge match is a must-watch, and the free prelims offer fans a chance to dive into the action early.

“These prelims are packed with talent, from Olympians to undefeated prospects,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. “Streaming ‘Before the Bell’ free on YouTube gives fans worldwide a chance to see the future of boxing before the main card explodes on DAZN.”

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. main event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with main event ringwalks expected around 11:25 p.m. ET / 8:25 p.m. PT. You can watch the fight live on DAZN in over 200 countries, with subscriptions starting at $19.99/month (12-month contract) or $24.99/month (month-to-month) in the U.S., and £14.99/month in the UK. In Australia, it’s available on Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo Sports PPV for $49.95.

Like this: Like Loading...