Hitchins vs. Kambosos Jr. Weigh-In Live Stream: Don’t Miss the Explosive Face-Off This Friday!

New York, NY – June 12, 2025 – IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) prepares to defend his title against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. (22-3, 10 KOs) this Saturday, June 14, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Before the fists fly, fans can catch all the drama of the official weigh-in this Friday, June 13, at 6:00 p.m. BST (1:00 p.m. ET), streamed live on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

The weigh-in promises to be a heated affair, following a fiery press conference on Thursday where tensions boiled over. Hitchins, the unbeaten Brooklyn native, sparked chaos by waving $50,000 in cash at Kambosos, challenging him to a bet on the fight’s outcome, before upping the stakes to $100,000. Kambosos, never one to back down, responded with a headbutt-like gesture and a shove, requiring security to intervene. The Australian’s father even took a swing at Hitchins’ trainer, Lenny Wilson, adding fuel to the already intense rivalry.

Hitchins, coming off a split-decision victory over Liam Paro to claim the IBF title in December 2024, is brimming with confidence. “George Kambosos is not on my level. Never has been, never will be,” Hitchins declared, vowing to end Kambosos’ career in the same Madison Square Garden where the Aussie scored his career-defining upset over Teofimo Lopez in 2021. Kambosos, however, is unfazed, countering, “Hitchins is not on my level. I ain’t got s**t to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr.”

The weigh-in will offer fans a front-row seat to the final face-off before Saturday’s showdown, where both fighters will need to hit the 140-pound limit to make the title fight official. Expect verbal jabs and intense staredowns as Hitchins, the -1200 betting favorite, and Kambosos, the gritty underdog, set the stage for what could be a defining moment in their careers.

For Kambosos, a victory would make him a two-division world champion and mark a triumphant return to glory at the venue where he’s 2-0. For Hitchins, a dominant performance could pave the way for unification bouts against the likes of Teofimo Lopez or Subriel Matias.

The weigh-in will be broadcast live on DAZN, the exclusive streaming platform for the Hitchins vs. Kambosos fight card, and on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel for free. Fans can tune in at 1:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. BST) to catch every moment of the action. Don’t miss the chance to see these warriors square off one last time before they step into the ring

With Hitchins predicting a “bloody massacre” and Kambosos banking on his “madman mentality” to pull off another upset, the weigh-in is more than just a formality—it’s a preview of the fireworks to come. Will Hitchins’ slick boxing and prolific jab overwhelm Kambosos, or will the Australian’s relentless pressure expose the champion’s vulnerabilities? The answers start to unfold this Friday.

Tune in to DAZN on June 14 to witness the fight live and get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing! #HitchinsKambosos

