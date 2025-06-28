Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega Free Boxing Livestream

Former UFC bantamweight champion and boxing veteran Holly Holm is set to make a triumphant return to the squared circle on Saturday as part of the free prelims livestream for the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event at the Honda Center.

The prelims, airing live on MVP YouTube Channel starting at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), feature Holm facing Yolanda Vega in a lightweight main event.

Holm, a former multi-time boxing world champion with a professional record of 33-2-3 (9 KOs), is no stranger to the sweet science. Known for her technical precision and crafty boxing, the 43-year-old southpaw from New Mexico is back to remind fans why she’s one of combat sports’ most decorated athletes.

Her last boxing match was in 2013, before her historic MMA run, which included a stunning knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015. Now, Holm aims to reignite her boxing legacy against Vega, a tough undefeated contender looking to make a name for herself.

If Holm wins on Saturday, she aims to fight for a world title at 135 or 140 pounds, her ultimate goal is a super fight between the winner of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight.

The Holm vs. Vega fight headlines a stacked prelim card, setting the stage for the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. main event on DAZN pay-per-view. Fans can watch Holm’s return for free on Most Valuable Promotions livestream, making it a must-see for boxing and MMA enthusiasts alike.

Tune in at 3:00 p.m. ET to catch “The Preacher’s Daughter” back in action, showcasing the skills that made her a legend. Follow the buzz on X with #HolmVega and #PaulVsChavez for live updates and fan reactions!

Like this: Like Loading...